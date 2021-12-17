ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Burnout for health care professionals is real. Solutions are, too.

Andover Townsman
 6 days ago

As we’re facing yet another strain of Covid-19, health care workers continue to feel the effects of the pandemic. And while nursing shortages date back to the early 1900s, none have quite compared to the magnitude of the current shortage, which has exacerbated burnout and compassion fatigue among nearly all health...

www.register-herald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Nurses warn of patients in danger at hospital

CORTLAND MANOR – Nurses at New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital (NYP-HVH) held an informational picket in front of the hospital on Tuesday to draw attention to conditions at the facility. The nurses, represented by the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) say that patients are at risk due to understaffing.
CORTLAND, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Patients with do-not-resuscitate orders receive less care

TEXAS — Patients with do-not-resuscitate (DNR) orders have higher death rates for unrelated illnesses because health care providers give less care, according to numbers from the American Heart Association, Harvard Medical School, and others. An e7Health study analyzed data from 10 institutions and found hospitals administer fewer blood tests, IVs and routine procedures that extend lives to people who have signed a DNR order.
HEALTH SERVICES
KOAT 7

450 hospital beds unused due to nurse shortage, according to NMHA

Doctors say New Mexico hospitals are at a breaking point. Seven are operating under crisis standards of care. It's the story of the pandemic. Hospitals are at capacity being filled with COVID-19 patients, but the New Mexico Hospital Association says the medical staffing shortage is even more worrisome. "Our hospitals...
HEALTH SERVICES
State
West Virginia State
Lootpress

Financial Assistance Program Offered for Behavioral Health Professionals

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ (DHHR) Bureaus for Behavioral Health and Public Health announced applications will be accepted for the Statewide Therapist Loan Repayment (STLR) Project, a financial assistance initiative for recent graduates who are master’s level social workers, counselors, and psychologists; child psychiatrists; and psychiatric nurse practitioners to increase capacity within West Virginia’s behavioral health workforce.
CHARLESTON, WV
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City hospitals receiving six traveling health care professionals for support

SIOUX CITY -- The state of Iowa has allocated six traveling health care professionals to Sioux City's two hospitals as hospitalizations of Iowans with COVID-19 ramp up around the state. The state is contracting for 100 health care professionals, nurses and respiratory therapists, to support 17 facilities that provide 1,...
IOWA STATE
ajmc.com

Redesigning Health Care: Keeping the Patient Connected and at the Center of a System That Learns in Real Time

A letter from the editor-in-chief of The American Journal of Accountable Care®. It would be difficult to make the argument that health care in the United States was designed with the patient in mind. A statement like that is inherently controversial and would likely be viewed as heresy by many entrenched in the medical establishment, but I firmly believe it to be true. It is not the fault of anyone per se, but instead the product of an amalgamation of policies, laws, regulations, and funding streams that have created what is often called the American health system. Congress passed the Hill-Burton Law in 1946 providing funds for communities to construct acute care hospitals, nursing homes, and other facilities in exchange for a commitment to provide care to anyone in the community who needed it. We ended up with lots of hospitals—too many, arguably—yet still had many Americans without insurance and therefore too many had limited access to care. In terms of insurance, our history has tied coverage to employment for those of working age and their families, while in 1965 creating the Medicare and Medicaid programs to cover seniors, those with lower income, and the disabled. Yet these investments still left 48 million Americans uninsured despite the United States spending about 17% of gross domestic product on health care, which was a major motivator for the Affordable Care Act and its provisions that over a decade have reduced that number of uninsured Americans to about 28 million. The fields of medicine and public health have a long history of being at odds and competing for funding, with the disease and treatment focus of medicine often winning over the more basic activities of surveillance and prevention, much to the surprise of the population that looks for coordinated leadership when faced with a public health crisis such as the COVID-19 pandemic. The phrase “social determinants of health” seems to be the rage in policy circles these days as many are discovering for the first time what we’ve known for decades: Safe housing, food security, access to transportation, and other basic needs can greatly affect one’s health—often more than hospitals, doctors, drugs, and devices—yet for those needs we have created a whole additional patchwork of programs outside of the many health care programs described above.
HEALTH SERVICES
#Burnout#Health Care#Healthcare Workers#Alison Bell Regional
ahn.org

AHN Clinic Expands Access to Health Care, Social Services for Individuals Released from Incarceration

PITTSBURGH – Allegheny Health Network (AHN) announced today that its Center for Inclusion Health has launched an innovative clinic aimed at more rapidly, effectively and compassionately meeting the health needs of individuals following release from incarceration, as well as connecting them with the various social supports that can help them get a fresh start.
PITTSBURGH, PA
riverdalepress.com

Health care quite profitable

Wall Street is heavily investing in parts of the “health sector.”. My investment recommendation? Sell health insurance. It’s an easy sell to a huge market. Catastrophic accidents and illnesses can wipe out a lifetime of investment, so everyone wants it. And they’ll pay hefty premiums because they worry about their personal risk.
HEALTH
healthleadersmedia.com

Jefferson Health Turns to Digital Health to Address Staff Stress, Burnout

Philadelphia's Jefferson Health is one of many healthcare organizations using mHealth platforms and virtual visits to address the soaring rate of stress, anxiety, depression and burnout among staff and employees. — A Philadelphia-based university and health system is launching a digital health platform to help students and staff access behavioral health and self-care resources.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
healthing.ca

Kane Tse: Many health-care professionals often overlooked and forgotten

Opinion: B.C. has Canada’s lowest number of medical laboratory technologists per capita, and respiratory therapists in hospitals are working excessive overtime because we can’t recruit new people to fill long-standing job postings. I’m going to be blunt: Doctors and nurses aren’t the only people keeping our public health-care...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wfyi.org

Regenstrief study could offer solutions to combat health care worker burnout

As many Indiana hospitals are overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients, health care workers say they’re simply burned out. But a recent study from the Regenstrief Institute may have some ideas to help employers reduce workplace fatigue. Researchers interviewed 40 mental health clinicians working on reducing burnout in their respective health...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
HIT Consultant

Bamboo Health Streamlines Care Collaboration for Oak Street Health for Real-Time Patient Event Notifications

– Bamboo Health announced that it has expanded its care coordination partnership with Oak Street Health intended to arm the network of value-based primary care centers (for Medicare) with an additional level of resources for managing real-time patient event notifications. Real-Time Patient Event Notifications. Pings real-time data provides Oak Street...
HEALTH SERVICES
southjersey.com

Innovations in Health Care

It’s hard to name an industry that innovates as quickly as health care. Not only did they pivot nearly overnight during the height of the pandemic, but medical professionals have continued to harness technology to enhance treatment and patient outcomes across the spectrum of care. The following eight innovations further solidify South Jersey’s leadership in the health care landscape.
CANCER
KevinMD.com

The trouble with resiliency: It’s time to get to the root causes of health care worker burnout

Over the last several years, there has been an increasing recognition that burnout is rising exponentially among health care workers – and there has been a positive shift in the public understanding of burnout and other mental health issues in general. Unfortunately, the policy response from governments, health care institutions, and policy-makers has been woefully inadequate.
MENTAL HEALTH

