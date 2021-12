Climate-related risks rank among the top priorities for the Financial Stability Oversight Council, according to the FSOC annual report released today. “In assessing the risks to the financial system, this year the Council has focused on financial risks related to climate change,” the report said. The report—which followed FSOC recommendations in October—highlighted both the physical risks to institutions and collateral associated with weather patterns, natural disasters and climate conditions, as well as the transition risk associated with shifts to new technologies or changes in public policy.

