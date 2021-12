The U.S. Justice Department is seeking more public comments on bank merger competitive analysis, showing that the Biden administration is increasing scrutiny on bank deals. The Department of Justice's Antitrust Division said it's seeking additional comments until Feb. 15, 2022 on how the division should revise the 1995 Bank Merger Competitive Review Guidelines. The division will use the comments to ensure that the guidelines reflect current economic realities so that "Americans have choices among financial institutions, and guard against the accumulation of market power," it said in a statement.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO