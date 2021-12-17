Semi-Truck Full Of Produce Crashes On I-44 Ramp

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Highway Patrol is reporting that Interstate 90 is fully open at mile marker 82. Road conditions are worsening in parts of western Montana. Troopers are responding after a number of crashes and slide offs west of Missoula, toward Lookout Pass. Laurel Staples was traveling overnight...
Indiana State Police had a sticky situation on their hands overnight on Interstate 65. A semi-truck carrying a large amount of honey crashed near mile marker 219, spilling its cargo across all lanes of I65, Sgt. Glen Fifield of the state police tweeted. "There is no timetable for reopening as...
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A semi-truck driver has died after a crash in Greenwood County. The crash happened on US 221 just after midnight, according to SCHP. The 18 wheeler drove off the right side of the road and hit several trees. The coroner’s office has identified the driver killed as 22-year-old Jalen Robertson.
UTAH (ABC4) – One woman is dead after a crash on I-70 Saturday night. The victim has not been identified at this time. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the crash happened along I-70 near milepost 154 around 7:33 p.m. The crash involved two semi-truck drivers. A female driver was traveling eastbound while towing double trailers […]
MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a four-vehicle crash involving two semi trucks on I-75 North Monday. According to the Miami County post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened near mile marker 78 on I-75 NB between Troy and Piqua around 1:41 pm. OSHP said […]
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A bypass ramp in Bainbridge has been reopened after closing due to a semi-truck overturning, according to Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS) Around 1:40 p.m., a semi-truck overturned on the ramp from Dothan Road to the bypass headed towards Bainbridge. BPS said the driver was taken to...
A fiery crash left two people dead on Interstate 40 after a semi-truck veered into oncoming lanes and collided with a pickup. California Highway Patrol officers responded to the crash shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday which occurred on the highway roughly 3 miles west of Kelbaker Road, an entrance to the Mojave National Preserve.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol is on the scene of a fatal crash they say involves eight vehicles. According to troopers, one person was killed in the crash on I-35 southbound near mile marker 98 in McClain County. Several other drivers and passengers are injured and some are said to be in critical condition. I-35 Southbound is currently closed.
The Florida Highway Patrol responded to an accident on Interstate-10 early Wednesday morning. According to the FHP incident report, at 2:10 a.m. a semi-truck traveling eastbound on I-10 drove onto the south shoulder of the roadway and crashed into a guard rail. The collision caused the vehicle and its flatbed load to overturn on to the interstate.
A 21-year-old Chehalis woman was transported to Providence Centralia Hospital with non-life threatening injuries after her vehicle was struck by a set of dual tires that broke loose from a semi-truck traveling northbound on Interstate 5 just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday. The tires broke loose at the axel near...
FORT WORTH, Texas — One person was killed in a crash involving a semi-truck and motorcycle early Wednesday in Fort Worth on Northeast Loop 820, police said. It happened about 12:35 a.m. in the 3600 block of Northeast Loop 820. The motorcycle rider died at the scene, police said....
Pueblo, Colo. (KKTV) - An overturned semi closed both northbound lanes of I-25 for almost two hours this afternoon. The cause of the crash has yet to be identified. The driver was taken to the hospital but the crash was not fatal. Around 3:30 this afternoon crews used a tow...
A semi-truck crashed into Green Acres Housing in Prestonsburg this Tuesday evening. According to officials, the truck is said to have been unloading across the street from the complex for an, as of yet, unknown reason. The truck rolled across the road and straight into Green Acres Housing. The structure...
A semi-truck on fire summoned Chillicothe Fire Fighters to 1310 Monroe Street at about 5:10 am Friday. The fire department arrived in five minutes to find the truck in the alley behind the home and it was fully in flames. One thousand gallons of foam and water were used to...
UPDATE: The roadway was reopened at 10:15 a.m. A crash on I-44 westbound is blocking traffic at May Ave. as of 8:45 a.m. Friday. This was not an injury crash but is causing major delays in the area. Avoid it on your morning commute if possible.
An 83-year-old man died after he crashed his car into the rear of a stopped semi-truck on Route 41 in North Chicago on Thursday, police said. The North Chicago Police Department and North Chicago Fire Department responded around 1:10 p.m. Thursday to Route 41 and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive for a vehicle crash.
