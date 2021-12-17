Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? Season 5 episode 9 spoilers

Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? Are we about to dive into the world of the show again? We know that the series has been on hiatus as of late; is that changing?. Well, here’s where we go ahead and hand down some of the bad news: You’re going to continue to see the show in repeats. There is no new episode on the air tonight; not only that, but we will continue to see it off the air until Sunday, January 2. This is a long hiatus, one brought on mostly by CBS airing holiday programming over the next couple of weeks. In a way, it is a shame given that these shows could have benefited from an NFL ratings bump. Sometimes, though, we just don’t get everything we want.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO