Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? Season 5 episode 9 spoilers

 6 days ago

Are we going to have a chance to dive more into Hondo's story soon? We know that we're reasonably early in this season still and with that in mind, there's a ton of great stuff coming!

This Is Us season 6 premiere spoilers: New ‘The Challenger’ details

In just two weeks from today, the This Is Us season 6 premiere is going to be on NBC! We’ve waited a long time for it and hopefully, the show wastes little time giving us more of a sense as to how all of these mysteries are going to tie together. Take, for example, what happens with Kate and Toby, how Kate falls in love with Phillip, and then also where Kate and Miguel are in the flash-forwards years down the road. Is one or both of them dead?
The Bachelorette finale spoilers: Nayte & Michelle Young’s final date

With The Bachelorette finale poised to air on ABC just over 24 hours, why not take another look at Michelle and Nayte?. Entering this particular episode, there’s one thing that we know for sure about these two: Their chemistry is off the charts. From the very start of this season, it was abundantly clear that these two had a chance of going the distance. He had the first impression rose, plus plenty of attention the rest of the way. He was even more or less impervious to some of the people who were throwing drama in his direction.
Spoiler: Survivor 41 winner joins CBS 58 to talk about the season

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- If you haven't watched the season finale of Survivor 41, then you may want to stop reading now. Five players walked into the finale hoping to win the million dollar prize, but Erika Casupanan took it home. Casupanan made history has the first Canadian winner of...
Kenny Johnson
Michael Beach
Snowfall season 5: When to expect new teaser to premiere

Yesterday, FX first announced the glorious news that Snowfall season 5 is going to premiere on Wednesday, February 23. So when can you expect the first footage for it? Let’s just say it’s going to happen sooner than you’d think. In a press release this week, the...
Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? Is the show still off the air?

Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? Are we about to dive into the world of the show again? We know that the series has been on hiatus as of late; is that changing?. Well, here’s where we go ahead and hand down some of the bad news: You’re going to continue to see the show in repeats. There is no new episode on the air tonight; not only that, but we will continue to see it off the air until Sunday, January 2. This is a long hiatus, one brought on mostly by CBS airing holiday programming over the next couple of weeks. In a way, it is a shame given that these shows could have benefited from an NFL ratings bump. Sometimes, though, we just don’t get everything we want.
Young Sheldon season 5 episode 10 return date hopes on CBS

After tonight’s new episode wraps up, do you want to get the Young Sheldon season 5 episode 10 return date over at CBS?. The first thing to make clear within this article is rather simple: You are going to be waiting for a good while to see what’s coming up next. Tonight is the final episode of the calendar year for the Big Bang Theory prequel, which probably does not come as much of a shock to anyone out there. Remember that CBS often takes many of their shows off the air at around this point in December, just to ensure they don’t lose any viewers due to it being close to the holiday season.
B Positive season 2 episode 9 return date at CBS: What’s next?

After tonight’s new episode, do you want to get the B Positive season 2 episode 9 return date at CBS? If so, we’re happy to help with some news within!. First and foremost, though, we may as well get some of the bad stuff out of the way: There is no new installment next week. Beyond just that, the show is off the air until the new year. CBS doesn’t tend to keep its shows airing new episodes late into December, mostly to give themselves flexibility in the holiday season — and also to save some stories for later on in the season.
FBI: Season 4, Episode 9: Unfinished Business TV Show Trailer [CBS]

CBS‘s FBI: Season 4, Episode 9: Unfinished Business TV show trailer has been released. FBI stars Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Alana De La Garza, John Boyd, and Katherine Renee Turner. Series Plot Synopsis. FBI‘s plot synopsis: “The series centers on inner workings of the New York office...
Dynasty season 5 episode 3 return date: When’s it back on The CW?

After tonight’s two-episode Christmas-themed event, do you want to know the Dynasty season 5 episode 3 return date over on The CW? Are we going to be stuck waiting a long time in order to see the show back?. In the end, the unfortunate answer to the latter question...
The Blacklist season 9 debate: Does Agnes know more?

On the most recent episode of The Blacklist season 9, we had one of the first major twists of the season! In this, we learned that Liz not only read the letter that was meant for her in the event that Reddington was dead, but that she shared some of its contents with Agnes.
Blue Bloods season 12 episode 11 photo: Why is Frank in court?

Season 12 episode 11 is the second episode of the new year and, for Frank Reagan, it will take him out of the Commissioner’s Office in a way that he is not altogether used to. So what is going to be going on here? In this episode titled “On...
Is Our Kind of People new tonight on Fox? The season 1 schedule

Is Our Kind of People new tonight on Fox? Are we back on the air now after a relatively brief hiatus?. We don’t want to keep you waiting, so let’s go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: There is no installment tonight, and this hiatus is continuing for a little while still. Fox doesn’t want to just burn off the rest of this season during the holidays, so if you’re someone who is hoping for a season 2 down the road, we’d go ahead and consider that good news. (Of course, there are other reasons for concern but we’ll get into those a little later on down the line.)
Magnum PI season 4 episode 10 photo: Well, isn’t this romantic?

Just in case you were wondering if Magnum PI season 4 episode 10 was going to play all sorts of games with our Magnum & Higgins-loving heart, we now have an answer. Yes, that is precisely what they are going to do when the show returns on January 7!. If...
Is A Million Little Things new tonight on ABC, December 22?

Is A Million Little Things new tonight on ABC? There’s a case to be made to wanting this show on around Christmastime. Just think about it like this: We’re talking about a heartfelt, powerful show about friends, family, and the things that matter the most. It’s true that it can be sad at times, but also still joyous. Christmas can be bittersweet for some, but also valued and treasured for others. There’s at least some connective tissue here.
Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 10 photo: First look at the finale!

For those who have not heard as of yet, the Dexter: New Blood season 1 finale is set to air on Showtime come January 9. Not only that, but there is also currently a possibility that it will serve as the series finale. Through “Sins of the Father,” we should get a good sense of what Dexter Morgan’s present fate truly is, and what it means for his future.
Is Elizabeth Gillies leaving Dynasty? Is Fallon really dead?

Is Elizabeth Gillies leaving Dynasty, and is her character of Fallon actually dead? Entering tonight’s season 5 premiere event, we understand asking these questions. For the time being, here’s what we can say: The writers clearly want you to think that Fallon is dead leading up to the Christmas episode. They’ve done very little to suggest that she’s still out there, and there are even photos of her getting an empty, almost-ceremonial stocking on the fireplace.
Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD new tonight, Dec. 22?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? What about its companion shows in Chicago Fire and Chicago PD? Just like you would imagine, there is a lot to go through here!. So where should we begin? Well, the only natural place is by going ahead and sharing the bad news: Unfortunately, there is no new episode of any of these shows coming on tonight. The same goes for next week, as well. The reasoning why is rather simple, and also pretty clear when you look at the calendar: Christmas is just three days away! There is no real reason for the network to throw episodes on the air at a time when nobody is going to watch them.
