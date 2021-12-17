ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Aubameyang forced to train away from first team with Arteta set to leave axed Arsenal captain out for two more months

By Giacomo Pisa, Duncan Wright
 6 days ago

PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG may not play again for Arsenal until mid-February.

The striker, 31, has already been frozen out for two matches as punishment for returning late back to the UK last week from a trip to France to see his mother.

Aubameyang arriving at Arsenal training Credit: ISO
The striker tried to cover his face behind the car's sun-visor Credit: ISO
He arrived at training an hour-and-a-half before his team-mates Credit: ISO

Boss Mikel Arteta has revealed he will not consider the deposed captain for Saturday’s clash with Leeds, and his exile is set to continue for the Boxing Day clash with Norwich.

After that Aubameyang is due to report for international duty with Gabon ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations which starts on January 6.

That means if Gabon progress deep into the competition in Cameroon, he may not be back in contention for a place until the Gunners face Wolves on February 10.

Aubameyang is understood to be training on his own for the time being, and on Friday reported for training an hour-and-a-half before the rest of the squad showed up.

Arteta refused to explain what punishment Aubameyang has suffered except to reveal the £250,000-a-week forward was not involved for the Leeds game.

Arteta said: "No, he is not available for this game."

The forward was stripped of the Arsenal captaincy earlier this week Credit: ISO
Aubameyang's future at the club is uncertain Credit: ISO

Asked if he had a future at the club, Arteta added: "He is not available for this game."

Aubameyang's latest rule-break follows on from two disciplinary incidents from the start of the year.

His most recent offence - the late return from an authorised trip to France - follows on from a slap on the wrist in March due to a late arrival for the Gunners' North London Derby against Tottenham.

He was also disciplined in February after a possible Covid-19 regulations breach.

Aubameyang's future at the club is now up in the air, with Barcelona linked with a January move for the forward.

Barca are 'desperate' for a striker in January, after Sergio Aguero was forced to retire due to a heart issue.

And according to the Independent, Xavi's side could swoop for Aubameyang to offer him an Arsenal escape route.

