ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Bandwidth: Among Us joins Xbox cloud gaming, GeForce Now’s 3080 tier now available on demand

By Ben Schoon
9to5Google
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmong Us is expanding its availability in the cloud, this week coming to Xbox cloud gaming alongside a few other titles. Bandwidth is 9to5Google’s weekly look at the cloud gaming market beyond Google’s own Stadia platform. Every Friday, we take a look at the biggest news regarding services such as Nvidia...

9to5google.com

Comments / 0

Related
PCWorld

Update Chrome now, because hackers are attacking it

Google has begun pushing out version 96.0.4664.110 of its Chrome desktop browser to address a security vulnerability that is being actively exploited by hackers. Fortunately, the fix is an easy one: Ensure that your browser is up to date, then simply restart it to launch the patched, up-to-date version. Google’s blog post explains that the new version of the browser has been released merely to address existing security vulnerabilities, of which one of them, known as CVE-2021-4102, is being exploited in the wild.
COMPUTERS
T3.com

PS5 restock: Sony is giving Christmas shoppers another chance to buy a PlayStation 5 today

Update 2: All PS5 stock has now sold out. It sold out ridiculously fast once again, maybe lasting just over 30 minutes with disc-only consoles available. It's not all bad news, though. BT has put up various bundles of PS5 stock for anyone that's a customer, while we're also expecting EE to follow in the coming days. To keep up with all of this, head to the official T3 PS5 restock tracker.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Amazon, Fortnite, Hulu and other sites stop working

Amazon, Fortnite, Hulu and several other leading sites appear to have gone down briefly amid a widespread internet outage.Website health monitor Down Detector registered thousands of reports of the websites not working.It is not immediately clear what the issue is, though problems were also impacting Amazon Web Services, which hosts a number of high-profile sites and platforms.Leading cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase and popular video game Rocket League were also was hit by the issues, which come just three days before Christmas.The issue appears to have been relatively short lived, with service resuming within 30 minutes of the reports first appearing on Wednesday afternoon. Read More Amazon Ring working on doorbells that detect people by their skin and smellSome of the world’s biggest websites just brokeLarge parts of the internet are breaking
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bandwidth#Geforce Now#Federal Trade Commission#Xbox Cloud Gaming#9to5google#Playstation Now#Xbox Game Pass#Geforce Now Rtx 3080
PC Gamer

Third AWS outage in two weeks takes down multiple games and services

Amazon Web Services has just had its third outage in just over two weeks, rendering games like Fortnite and New World unplayable. The fault is down to power issues at one of Amazon's data centers in North Viriginia. DownDetector is showing the issues mostly affecting the Epic Games Store including Fortnite and Rocket League, along with Amazon's own New World. Crusader Kings developer Paradox Interactive warned players they may not be able to log in and use services right now thanks to the problems. The outage is also affecting a couple of mobile games like Clash of Clans and Simpson Tapped Out, but this time most of the reported downtime seems to be happening in non-gaming territories.
COMPUTERS
ETOnline.com

PS5 Restock: Consoles Confirmed at Walmart for Everyone Today

Sony released the highly coveted PlayStation 5 more than a year ago, but the latest Sony gaming console remains one of the hardest-to-get items this holiday season. Celebrities like Michael B. Jordan and Naomi Osaka got their hands on the PS5 before the thing was even available in stores. For the rest of us, finding a next-gen console of our own is still a challenge.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
nintendosoup.com

Let’s Play! Oink Games Now Available On Nintendo Switch

A collection of all sorts of board games is now available on the Nintendo Switch!. Developer Oink Games has announced that Let’s Play! Oink Games is now available as a timed console exclusive on the Switch. The title consists of an assortment of unique games you can play with friends locally and online.
VIDEO GAMES
InfoQ.com

Google's Network-Based Threat Detection Service Cloud IDS is Now Generally Available

Recently, Google announced the general availability of its Cloud IDS for network-based threat detection. This core network security offering helps detect network-based threats and helps organizations meet compliance standards that call for an intrusion detection system. Earlier this year, the company announced the public preview of Cloud IDS as a...
SOFTWARE
purexbox.com

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Is Now Available With Xbox Game Pass

Halo Infinite might be dominating all the headlines right now, but Xbox Game Pass has also received yet another new addition today in the form of One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4, which is available for console, PC and the cloud. The game is the latest release in the One Piece:...
VIDEO GAMES
MarketWatch

Amazon Web Services marks third web outage this month

Amazon Web Services (AWS) said it fully restored power to a data center in the Eastern U.S. at 9:13 a.m. ET after a power outage at about 8 a.m. on Wednesday, but some service outages are still taking place. Datacenterdynamics.com reported service problems at several major AWS customers at its US-East-1 (Virginia) cloud region including Coinbase, Fortnite, Hulu, Instacart, Rocket League, Acadly, Peloton, Hinge, Quora, the Epic Games Store, Slack, GitHub rival Bitbucket, Samsung Smart Lights, Asana, and Imgur. In its most recent update at 9:13, AWS said some customers continue to see some impact from the outage as it works toward full recovery. The website Downdetector.com reported a peak of 1,451 reported outages of web services at 8:29 a.m. ET and 854 outages as of 9:37 a.m. The power outage marks the third this month for AWS.
TECHNOLOGY
gamingideology.com

Xbox News: Wytchwood, a Spell-Crafting Adventure Game, is Available Now on Xbox

Grab your grimoire and gather your potions, the time to craft your spells approaches! Though you forget, a deal was made, and you’ve a debt yet to be paid. Hello again, Xbox Wire readers! On behalf of the staff at Whitethorn, I am absolutely thrilled to present to you Alientrap Games’ latest release, Wytchwood, launching today on Xbox family consoles. We invite you to step into the shoes (claws?) of the old witch of the woods, enter an enchanting world of fairytales and fables, and utilize your vast knowledge of potions and spells to complete an allegorical quest.
VIDEO GAMES
techworm.net

Google Stadia Cloud Gaming Now Available On LG Smart TVs

LG Electronics (LG) on Wednesday announced that Google’s cloud gaming service, Google Stadia, is now available on its Smart TVs running webOS 5.0 and webOS 6.0 via a new app in the LG Content Store. The service is currently available in all twenty-two countries where Stadia is offered. According...
COMPUTERS
Videogamer.com

Power On: The Story of Xbox docuseries available to watch now for free

Xbox has announced that its six-part docuseries Power On: The Story of Xbox is now available on most video platforms. As detailed by the Xbox Wire, the documentary films have been commissioned as part of Xbox’s 20th anniversary celebrations. Each episode takes a look behind the scenes of the history of Microsoft’s adventure into the console world.
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

Xbox’s four-hour history documentary is available to watch free now

Microsoft has released its four-hour documentary about the history of Xbox. Power On: The Story of Xbox was originally announced last month during Xbox’s 20th anniversary stream, and consists of six episodes, each running at around 40 minutes long. The series covers the entire history of the Xbox, Xbox...
VIDEO GAMES
Tom's Hardware

M1 Macs Can Now Game at 1600p With GeForce Now and RTX 3080

Nvidia is improving the GeForce Now RTX 3080 experience on Apple's M1 laptops, the MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro. Specifically, a new update to GeForce Now will allow for gaming at 1600p. Both of those laptops have 2560 x 1600 displays, so Nvidia is supporting native resolutions. Previously, GeForce...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy