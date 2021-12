Two recent announcements from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) indicate significant nationwide broadband expansion opportunities. This week, the FCC announced a commitment of close to $603 million in its sixth wave of funding through the Emergency Connectivity Fund program. These funds will bring connectivity to over 1.4 million students across the nation, with the goal of addressing the homework gap. Funding can support off-campus learning, homework and virtual learning efforts. The funding will affect 1,651 schools, 85 libraries and 14 consortia, offering 1.2 million devices and over 700,000 broadband connections.

