Chicago, IL

Wintrust Bank is donating $125,000 to support Pastor Corey Brooks and his mission to end violence in his neighborhood

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEd Wehmer, the CEO and President of Wintrust Bank, joins John to announce the incredible donation...

lycan
6d ago

This the new thing it seems for everyone to donate to and lose money to make money!everyone even mayor is spending all this money and it changes nothing

3
Oldman26
5d ago

What ever happened to the Feds that Broke Back Biden sent to help with the gun violence? It almost seems as though lib/dems are allowing the record number of murders to happen, like they planned the self destruction of the black communities in all the major cities...🤔

Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
