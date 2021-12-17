For that not so festive feeling

So, you've found the perfect (or just...an okay) gift for your mom, dad, sis, or S.O.—now what? You could just toss it in a random bag and add a lil tissue paper. (Snooze!) Or, you could take a few extra minutes and get creative with your gift wrapping. (Exciting!) Instead of settling for a below-average wrap job that's not nearly as impressive as the present you've actually gifting, take it up a notch. After all, you want your prezzies to look great on the inside and the outside. And especially if you're not thrilled with what's in le package, you should make the wrapping stand out at the very least.
Comments / 0