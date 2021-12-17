ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Thomas Tuchel Insists Chelsea Will 'Focus' Amid Injury Crisis & Covid-19 Cases

By Rob Calcutt
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 6 days ago

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has insisted his side will remain focused despite their injury concerns and new positive tests for Covid-19.

The Blues were without a number of key first team players for their 1-1 draw against Everton on Thursday night, with four players now having to spend periods in self isolation.

Tuchel's side have suffered as of late due to their multiple absences, with Chelsea currently experiencing a poor run of form.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GhkGN_0dPy3u0z00
IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking to the media ahead of the European Champions' clash against Wolves on Sunday afternoon, the German boss gave his thoughts on his squad's current situation in terms of injuries and positive Covid-19 cases.

"We prefer to play with all players. But at the moment, it's not my decision if we postpone.

"If the Premier League takes the decision to postpone, we handle the situation. If we play, we focus..."

Doubts were raised on Thursday afternoon over whether or not the game against Everton would take place due to the new cases, but the match still took place and saw Chelsea yet again drop unnecessary points.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fthis_0dPy3u0z00
IMAGO / Sportimage

The Premier League and EFL have seen multiple positive cases across a multitude of teams throughout the country, with many games being postponed this week and ahead of the weekend's run of fixtures.

Chelsea's Carabao Cup quarter-final tie against fellow west London side Brentford could be in doubt as the latter recorded 13 positive cases amongst their players and staff, and a rescheduled game would add to Chelsea's already busy fixture list.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel won’t start witch-hunt against unvaccinated players

Thomas Tuchel has urged the public not to start a witch hunt against unvaccinated Premier League players.Chelsea’s squad still contains players yet to have Covid-19 vaccinations but the majority of the Blues are protected against the virus.The European champions will head into Wednesday’s Carabao Cup quarter-final at Brentford without as many as eight top stars ruled out after positive Covid tests.But manager Tuchel has revealed some of those who have tested positive are double-jabbed and still managed to contract Covid.Tuchel has insisted all along that the decision to take up the vaccine must remain a personal choice, and now he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Thomas Tuchel Disappointed Chelsea Can't Play at Highest Level Due to Covid-19 Chaos

Thomas Tuchel is frustrated and disappointed that his Chelsea side can't currently perform at their best due to the ongoing Covid-19 and injury disruption in the squad. Chelsea have a large amount of players absent which has meant Tuchel has had to make unfair decisions to play players who are unfit, or deploy them in their second or non-preferred positions.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Thomas Tuchel confirms two Chelsea stars have had negative Covid tests and can return to training

Chelsea lost a swathe of first team players to Covid over the last week, and it’s a huge relief now that the first of those are ready to come back. After 3 games with a threadbare squad, Thomas Tuchel tonight confirmed that negative tests for Romelu Lukaku and Callum Hudson-Odoi mean they can return to training tomorrow – should they test negative again in the morning.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Absolute Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel Fires Chelsea Covid-19 Warning to Premier League Title Rivals Man City & Liverpool

Thomas Tuchel is adamant Chelsea will fight to find solutions to their depleted squad following Covid-19 disruptions. The new Omicron variant has wreaked havoc on Chelsea recently, causing eight players to test positive for the virus, Kai Havertz and Lewis Baker are the latest to test positive, joining the likes of Ben Chilwell, Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi in self-isolation.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Everton#Covid#The European Champions#German#The Premier League
FanSided

Is Thomas Tuchel the man to arrest the Chelsea slump?

Since the 71′ of the 4-0 hammering of Juventus on November 23, Chelsea has been disjointed, lacklustre and stuttering. This raises the question of whether or not Thomas Tuchel has hit the ‘Frank Lampard Slump’ and whether he can resurrect the Blues’ title challenge. Before reliving the toothless games against Wolves and Everton, cast your minds back to the 70′ of Chelsea controlling Juventus with ease. 60 seconds later, Ben Chilwell had gone in for a 50/50 ball and come out far worse than his Juve counterpart. All in the Blues’ technical area were instantly fearful that it could be a serious, potentially season-ending ACL injury; little did they know that the season-ending part of that fear was in regards to Chelsea’s title challenge.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
598
Followers
5K+
Post
405K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy