I'll be honest with you, I'm torn on this one. Re-Gifting. Is it totally cool or completely rude?. The younger me felt like that if someone got you a gift, even if you didn't like it, you should be grateful for it and find a place in a closet somewhere to store it, in case they ever came over and then you could pull it out and put it on display.

MONTANA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO