Ghislaine Maxwell won’t testify at her sex trafficking trial

By Associated Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Ghislaine Maxwell told the judge at her sex trafficking trial Friday that she would not testify in...

The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell’s ‘little black book’ to remain secret after judge warns against ‘needless’ namedropping

Ghislaine Maxwell’s “little black book” containing the names and addresses of nearly 2,000 world leaders, celebrities and alleged victims will remain secret.Ms Maxwell’s defence attorneys came to an agreement with prosecutors over the weekend not to release the 97-page directory to the public.Judge Alison Nathan had previously said she wanted to avoid “needless” namedropping during the trial.The book was filled with contact details of Ms Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein’s famous friends, including Prince Andrew, and former US presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, and had been mentioned sporadically during her sex-trafficking trial.Prince Andrew, Mr Clinton and others mentioned in...
uticaphoenix.net

Ghislaine Maxwell and the Ecstasy of the Feet

U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York. When the feds raided Jeffrey Epstein’s Manhattan mansion in 2019, they unearthed a trove of evidence including binders of CDs containing tens of thousands of photographs. Some of those never-before-seen images—released by federal prosecutors this week—depicted happier days...
Ghislaine Maxwell
Jeffrey Epstein
Insider

Jeffrey Epstein's household manual ordered staff to 'NEVER disclose' what he or Ghislaine Maxwell were doing or where they were

The household manual for Jeffrey Epstein's Palm Beach mansion ordered staff to "never disclose" what he or Ghislaine Maxwell did. The manual also instructed household staff to never share the pair's location. The document was shared as evidence in Maxwell's child-sex-trafficking trial. The lengthy household manual for Jeffrey Epstein's Palm...
Insider

Ghislaine Maxwell's former assistant describes how the socialite and Jeffrey Epstein's romance appeared to putter out

Ghislaine Maxwell's former executive assistant testified at her child-sex-trafficking trial on Thursday. Cimberly Espinosa said she worked for Maxwell at Jeffrey Epstein's financial management firm from 1996-2002. Espinosa said Maxwell and Epstein seemed like a couple when she first started working with them, but believes they broke up around 2000.
The Independent

Jury in Ghislaine Maxwell case sent home for Christmas

The jury deliberating the fate of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has been sent home for the Christmas holidays.Jurors ended their second full day of deliberations into the sex trafficking trial on Wednesday by requesting more transcripts of testimonies from the trial.The PA news agency understands that rather than continuing its deliberations on Thursday, the jury will return after the Christmas holiday on December 27.It means Maxwell, who was born on December 25, will spend her 60th birthday in prison.US District Judge Alison J Nathan told jurors to keep themselves safe and healthy over the Christmas break as New York is...
Daily Beast

I Saw Firsthand Why Jeffrey Epstein Killed Himself

Thanks to some intrepid reporting by The New York Times, which sued the Bureau of Prisons to release documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, I woke up on Tuesday to find that my real-time observations about him were now public records, “news fit to print.”. I’m actually quoted as two different...
The Independent

Epstein assistant says trees were shipped to private island and describes financier’s ‘loving relationship’ with teen

The former executive assistant to Jeffrey Epstein, Cimberly Espinosa, testified that she booked massages for him as well as Ms Maxwell, and that sand and palm trees were shipped to his private island.When asked if “Jane”, an anonymous witness accusing Epstein of abuse, ever visited the office where she worked, Ms Espinosa said she did, and that “Jane” was “probably 18” years old.Ms Espinosa said she “thought it was a loving relationship” and that Jane’s mother told her that “Jane was Jeffrey’s goddaughter”. “Jane” has testified that she was 14 years old when she was first abused by Epstein....
