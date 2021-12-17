Ghislaine Maxwell won’t testify at her sex trafficking trial

The jury deliberating the fate of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has been sent home for the Christmas holidays.Jurors ended their second full day of deliberations into the sex trafficking trial on Wednesday by requesting more transcripts of testimonies from the trial.The PA news agency understands that rather than continuing its deliberations on Thursday, the jury will return after the Christmas holiday on December 27.It means Maxwell, who was born on December 25, will spend her 60th birthday in prison.US District Judge Alison J Nathan told jurors to keep themselves safe and healthy over the Christmas break as New York is...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO