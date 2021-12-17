Fire department battles house blaze

Valdosta Fire Department photoA house burned in the 2200 block of East Park Avenue early Thursday.

VALDOSTA — Valdosta firefighters battled a house blaze early Thursday.

At 12:08 a.m., the Valdosta Fire Department responded to a structure fire report in the 2200 block of East Park Avenue, according to a VFD statement.

The first fire unit arrived on scene within four minutes to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof of the structure.

Firefighters brought the fire under control. No one was injured, Fire Chief Brian Boutwell said.

Seventeen fire personnel responded to the scene; police and EMS assisted with on-scene operations. The cause of the fire is under investigation, the posting said.

