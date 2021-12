In its second season, the comedy The Cultists continues to follow Mike (Peter Swanson), Ben (Glenn Payne), Dave (Leon Skye), and Rob (Dax Rocker) in their dedication as modern-day cultists. They worship “Elder Gods” and, on occasion, they try to summon their demigod “Cthulhu.” If none of this registers, it doesn’t matter because the web series is hilarious and on point, especially for all of us obsessed with a passion that no one cares about but you and your small circle of believers. It’s a celebration of geekdom and obsession but with a lot of character and a sense of familiarity. Director Brianna da Silva’s mockumentary style is appreciated for its attention to detail from background to foreground. It never misses a beat.

