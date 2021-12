The “Great Resignation” is showing no signs of stopping. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ recent Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary, 4.4 million people have quit their jobs in September—a record high. We’ve never seen resignations at this pace before, and with more and more Americans leaving to explore new career paths or take a pay jump, rethinking retention strategies needs to be a primary focus for HR departments in 2022.

