ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Semi-Truck Full Of Produce Crashes On I-44 Ramp

By News 9
News On 6
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA semi-truck full of produce crashed on an I-44 ramp Friday afternoon....

www.newson6.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Fatal I-70 semi-truck crash leaves one dead, police investigating

UTAH (ABC4) – One woman is dead after a crash on I-70 Saturday night. The victim has not been identified at this time. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the crash happened along I-70 near milepost 154 around 7:33 p.m. The crash involved two semi-truck drivers. A female driver was traveling eastbound while towing double trailers […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
WRBL News 3

Semi-truck driver killed in Greenwood Co. crash

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A semi-truck driver has died after a crash in Greenwood County. The crash happened on US 221 just after midnight, according to SCHP. The 18 wheeler drove off the right side of the road and hit several trees. The coroner’s office has identified the driver killed as 22-year-old Jalen Robertson.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
WDTN

Semi hits 2 pickup trucks on I-75 NB in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a four-vehicle crash involving two semi trucks on I-75 North Monday. According to the Miami County post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened near mile marker 78 on I-75 NB between Troy and Piqua around 1:41 pm.  OSHP said […]
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Traffic Accident#Ohp
NBCMontana

I-90 open after semi crash blocks all lanes

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Highway Patrol is reporting that Interstate 90 is fully open at mile marker 82. Road conditions are worsening in parts of western Montana. Troopers are responding after a number of crashes and slide offs west of Missoula, toward Lookout Pass. Laurel Staples was traveling overnight...
WCTV

Bainbridge bypass ramp reopened after overturned semi-truck accident

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A bypass ramp in Bainbridge has been reopened after closing due to a semi-truck overturning, according to Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS) Around 1:40 p.m., a semi-truck overturned on the ramp from Dothan Road to the bypass headed towards Bainbridge. BPS said the driver was taken to...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Victorville Daily Press

Wrong-way semi-truck crash kills two on Interstate 40

A fiery crash left two people dead on Interstate 40 after a semi-truck veered into oncoming lanes and collided with a pickup. California Highway Patrol officers responded to the crash shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday which occurred on the highway roughly 3 miles west of Kelbaker Road, an entrance to the Mojave National Preserve.
BARSTOW, CA
cbs7.com

Update: Victim identified in fiery Martin County semi-truck crash

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified an Odessa woman as the victim in yesterday’s fiery crash in Martin County. All drivers involved in the accident were traveling eastbound on I-20 near mile marker 152 when a car and two semis collided. The three vehicles involved caught fire.
MARTIN COUNTY, TX
WTXL ABC 27 News

Semi-trucks wreck on I-10 in Leon County early Wednesday

The Florida Highway Patrol responded to an accident on Interstate-10 early Wednesday morning. According to the FHP incident report, at 2:10 a.m. a semi-truck traveling eastbound on I-10 drove onto the south shoulder of the roadway and crashed into a guard rail. The collision caused the vehicle and its flatbed load to overturn on to the interstate.
LEON COUNTY, FL
News On 6

Semi Crash Near El Reno Causes Major Road Blockage On I-40

A semi carrying cattle crashed early Friday morning when the driver fell asleep at the wheel and collided with the center cable barrier, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol spokesman. The driver was transported by medical helicopter to OU Medical Center. I-40 will continue to be closed until the surviving...
EL RENO, OK
q95fm.net

Semi-Truck Crashes Into Prestonsburg Apartment Complex

A semi-truck crashed into Green Acres Housing in Prestonsburg this Tuesday evening. According to officials, the truck is said to have been unloading across the street from the complex for an, as of yet, unknown reason. The truck rolled across the road and straight into Green Acres Housing. The structure...
PRESTONSBURG, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy