Semi-Truck Full Of Produce Crashes On I-44 Ramp

UTAH (ABC4) – One woman is dead after a crash on I-70 Saturday night. The victim has not been identified at this time. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the crash happened along I-70 near milepost 154 around 7:33 p.m. The crash involved two semi-truck drivers. A female driver was traveling eastbound while towing double trailers […]
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A semi-truck driver has died after a crash in Greenwood County. The crash happened on US 221 just after midnight, according to SCHP. The 18 wheeler drove off the right side of the road and hit several trees. The coroner’s office has identified the driver killed as 22-year-old Jalen Robertson.
MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a four-vehicle crash involving two semi trucks on I-75 North Monday. According to the Miami County post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened near mile marker 78 on I-75 NB between Troy and Piqua around 1:41 pm. OSHP said […]
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Highway Patrol is reporting that Interstate 90 is fully open at mile marker 82. Road conditions are worsening in parts of western Montana. Troopers are responding after a number of crashes and slide offs west of Missoula, toward Lookout Pass. Laurel Staples was traveling overnight...
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A bypass ramp in Bainbridge has been reopened after closing due to a semi-truck overturning, according to Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS) Around 1:40 p.m., a semi-truck overturned on the ramp from Dothan Road to the bypass headed towards Bainbridge. BPS said the driver was taken to...
A 21-year-old Chehalis woman was transported to Providence Centralia Hospital with non-life threatening injuries after her vehicle was struck by a set of dual tires that broke loose from a semi-truck traveling northbound on Interstate 5 just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday. The tires broke loose at the axel near...
A fiery crash left two people dead on Interstate 40 after a semi-truck veered into oncoming lanes and collided with a pickup. California Highway Patrol officers responded to the crash shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday which occurred on the highway roughly 3 miles west of Kelbaker Road, an entrance to the Mojave National Preserve.
MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified an Odessa woman as the victim in yesterday’s fiery crash in Martin County. All drivers involved in the accident were traveling eastbound on I-20 near mile marker 152 when a car and two semis collided. The three vehicles involved caught fire.
LIVINGSTON, Mont. - The Park County Sheriff’s Office is working to open up I-90 again in the Livingston area. The interstate was closed for most of the day Saturday, causing traffic to become backed up in town. Sunday morning, the sheriff’s office said they were able to get the...
The Florida Highway Patrol responded to an accident on Interstate-10 early Wednesday morning. According to the FHP incident report, at 2:10 a.m. a semi-truck traveling eastbound on I-10 drove onto the south shoulder of the roadway and crashed into a guard rail. The collision caused the vehicle and its flatbed load to overturn on to the interstate.
FORT WORTH, Texas — One person was killed in a crash involving a semi-truck and motorcycle early Wednesday in Fort Worth on Northeast Loop 820, police said. It happened about 12:35 a.m. in the 3600 block of Northeast Loop 820. The motorcycle rider died at the scene, police said....
An 83-year-old man died after he crashed his car into the rear of a stopped semi-truck on Route 41 in North Chicago on Thursday, police said. The North Chicago Police Department and North Chicago Fire Department responded around 1:10 p.m. Thursday to Route 41 and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive for a vehicle crash.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Eastbound I-94 is closed for about an hour Friday morning. A semitrailer rolled over on eastbound I-94 before Galesburg at the 83 mile marker, around 8 a.m., Dec. 17, Kalamazoo County Consolidated Dispatch Authority said. Eastbound I-94 closed at 9:40 a.m., Friday for about an...
A semi carrying cattle crashed early Friday morning when the driver fell asleep at the wheel and collided with the center cable barrier, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol spokesman. The driver was transported by medical helicopter to OU Medical Center. I-40 will continue to be closed until the surviving...
A semi-truck crashed into Green Acres Housing in Prestonsburg this Tuesday evening. According to officials, the truck is said to have been unloading across the street from the complex for an, as of yet, unknown reason. The truck rolled across the road and straight into Green Acres Housing. The structure...
