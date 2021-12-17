ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Spoiler-Free Review: Does whatever a ‘Spider-Verse’ does

By Nick Johnston
Cover picture for the articleFor all the guff that Sony has received over the last decade, it seems that they’ve finally been able to crack some of the Spider-Man code. We’ve been blessed with one genuinely great film — Into the Spider-Verse, which was the best animated film to emerge from the West in the...

Inside the Magic

‘Ant-Man 3’ to Introduce Marvel’s Dumbest Villain EVER

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will hit theaters until July 28, 2023, but the third installment of the MCU’s tiniest hero will take Marvel fans to a whole new realm. So far, the biggest news to come from Ant-Man 3 is a genuinely horrible logo that fans ridiculed. But a new leaked rumor suggests that Scott Lang AKA Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne AKA Wasp (Evangeline Lily) will take on one of the most Marvel Comics villains – MODOK.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland Talks About Stepping Down From Marvel Role

The old adage is that all good things must come to an end. While it looks like Tom Holland is on board for at least another Spider-Man movie after the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home later this month, the actor seems well aware it's impossible for him to remain in the role forever. At a recent red carpet event, the Marvel superstar told one Associated Press reporter he always has to do what's best for the character, even if it means stepping down.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Jamie Foxx Had One Condition in Spider-Man: No Way Home Return

What makes Spider-Man: No Way Home more exciting is that the villains of the previous movies are coming back and their respective actors will be reprising their roles as the big baddies of the film. One of those iconic portrayals is that of Jamie Foxx who played Electro in the version of Andrew Garfield but before his return, he has been promised one condition.
MOVIES
Zendaya
Kevin Feige
Jon Watts
Willem Dafoe
Inside the Magic

Marvel Actress Reveals Why She Passed on Returning to the MCU

Marvel fans may be getting lucky with some of their favorite characters from Netflix’s Defenders series returning in the Marvel Cinematic Universe this year. While nothing has been confirmed yet, Charlie Cox is rumored to reprise his role as Matt Murdock AKA Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home (December 17, 2021), and Vincent D’Onofrio may pop up in Hawkeye on Disney+ as Wilson Fisk AKA Kingpin.
MOVIES
Vulture

Shang-Chi ‘Flopped So Hard’ They Got a Sequel

So Shang-Chi’s sticking around. Per Deadline, Disney has confirmed that there will be a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, with Destin Daniel Cretton returning to write and direct it. And that’s not Cretton’s only upcoming project with Marvel. The filmmaker from Maui is currently working on a new MCU series for Disney+, and he’s signed an exclusive multi-year deal to develop TV projects for Disney’s Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. “Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a statement. “We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started.”
MOVIES
film-book.com

THE BATMAN (2022) International Movie Trailer: Robert Pattinson Tries to Unmask the Truth of Gotham City

Warner Bros. has released the Japanese movie trailer for The Batman (2022). View here the first The Batman movie trailer and the second The Batman movie trailer. Matt Reeves‘ The Batman stars Robert Pattinson, Colin Farrell, John Turturro, Andy Serkis, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Peter Sarsgaard, Barry Keoghan, Jayme Lawson, and Paul Dano.
MOVIES
Elle

Watch Tom Holland Literally Stop an Interview to See Zendaya Arrive at the Spider-Man Premiere

Tom Holland made it abundantly clear how smitten he is with Zendaya last night when the Spider-Man: No Way Home star literally stopped his interview with Entertainment Tonight to watch her arrive on the red carpet. Entertainment Tonight was filming the interview and posted the footage on its Twitter of the moment Holland paused their discussion because he suspected his girlfriend was about to step onto the carpet.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ben Affleck Reveals If George Clooney Returns as Batman in Flash Movie

In addition to starring alongside fellow Batman Michael Keaton in The Flash next year, Zack Snyder's Justice League star Ben Affleck is set to appear in the upcoming George Clooney film The Tender Bar. Of course, the obvious next question for some fans is whether it's possible Clooney, who played the Dark Knight in Batman & Robin, might also step back into the suit for a cameo in Andy Muschietti's feature film take on the Scarlet Speedster. And fear not -- last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host decided to see whether he could get Affleck to reveal any DC secrets.
MOVIES
Deadline

Disney+ Unveils New ‘Hawkeye’ Featurette & Yelena Belova Poster Ahead Of Series Finale

Disney+ has unveiled a new Hawkeye featurette and poster promoting assassin Yelena Belova’s (Florence Pugh) return to the MCU ahead of the Marvel Studios series’ December 22 finale. The featurette titled “Yelena’s Back” features commentary from Pugh and co-star Hailee Steinfeld, as well as directors Rhys Thomas and Bert & Bertie. Disney+’s fifth MCU series on the heels of WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki and What If… ? is set in a post-blip New York City where former Avenger Clint Barton aka Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) has a seemingly simple mission: to get back to his family for Christmas. But when...
MOVIES
Entertainment
Marvel Cinematic Universe
Spider-Man
SONY
Movies
Deadline

Michael Keaton To Reprise Batman Role In ‘Batgirl’

Michael Keaton has signed on to reprise his role as Batman in the upcoming superhero pic Batgirl, Deadline has confirmed. He’ll star in the latest feature from Warner Bros and DC alongside Leslie Grace, J.K. Simmons and Brendan Fraser. Warner Bros. had no comment on the casting when contacted by Deadline, but the news comes following the announcement that Keaton would again don the cape for Ezra Miller-starrer The Flash, which is scheduled for release in theaters on November 4, 2022. While Batgirl‘s plot is being kept under wraps, it centers on Barbara Gordon (Grace), the daughter of Gotham City police commissioner Jim Gordon. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys for Life) are directing the film from a script by Christina Hodson. Keaton first portrayed billionaire Bruce Wayne and his Caped Crusader alter ego in Tim Burton’s 1989 film Batman, then reprising the role in Burton’s 1992 follow-up Batman Returns. The Oscar-nominated actor can currently be seen in Danny Strong’s opioid crisis miniseries Dopesick for Hulu, and will soon appear in Columbia Pictures’ Marvel pic Morbius, toplined by Jared Leto. Keaton is repped by ICM Partners and Ziffren Brittenham.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Keanu Reeves Doesn’t Care If You Watch ‘Matrix 4’ on HBO Max: ‘Sure, Stream It If You Have To’

Not all talent affiliated with Warner Bros.’ 2021 film slate was too keen when the studio announced that its entire run for this year would go day-and-date in theaters and on HBO Max. “Tenet” director Christopher Nolan blasted the window-shattering shakeup and expressed disbelief, while “Dune” director Denis Villeneuve wrote an op-ed bemoaning Warner Bros.’ triumph of corporate allegiance over a love for cinema and audiences. Well, “The Matrix Resurrections” star Keanu Reeves isn’t as passionate about the matter. As revealed in a new interview with The Guardian, the actor is perfectly fine with audiences streaming the movie. After the interviewer implied...
TV & VIDEOS
Cinema Blend

5 Reasons Why I'm Way More Excited For Into the Spider-Verse 2 Than Spider-Man: No Way Home

You know, I think I’m excited for Spider-Man: No Way Home? I’ve already discussed how the first trailer left me kind of befuddled and underwhelmed, and now that I’ve seen another trailer for it which features shots of Spidey’s other baddies in the movie, I’ve warmed up to it a little bit more. But you know what Marvel movie I’m SUPER psyched about? Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse 2! Or, more properly known as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part 1) PART 1!!
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Hawkeye’ Star Vincent D’Onofrio on Kingpin’s Return and Two-Hour Calls with Charlie Cox

[The following interview contains spoilers for Hawkeye’s finale and Spider-Man: No Way Home.] On Wednesday, Christmas came early for fans of the Marvel Netflix series Daredevil as Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson “Kingpin” Fisk made his long-awaited MCU debut on Hawkeye. Fisk’s appearance has been teased the entire season, culminating in a photographic cliffhanger on last week’s episode. Oddly enough, just 24 hours later, D’Onofrio’s counterpart on Daredevil, Charlie Cox (Matt “Daredevil” Murdock), made his own grand entrance into the Marvel Cinematic Universe by way of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Earlier this month, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said that Cox would reprise...
TV & VIDEOS
cinelinx.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home Is Fan Service At Its Best | Review (SPOILER FREE)

Spider-Man: No Way Home is easily the most highly anticipated film of the year and the biggest superhero movie event since Avengers: Endgame. The return to villains and cast members of past Spider-Man films makes this a wonderful culmination of two decades, three franchises, and eight films of live-action Spider-Man. While it is incredibly heavy on its fan service, it handles those elements in a well-balanced, and surprisingly emotional, superhero story.
MOVIES
T3.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home is a great nostalgia trip, but it's no Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now out in cinemas worldwide, which puts Tom Holland, remarkably, in the Spidey suit for the sixth time in five years. By now you've likely heard that the movie is receiving quite a positive reception, with fans already losing their minds multiple times throughout the film (I should know – I'm one of them). Despite this, I can't quite get over how much better Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse executed on certain elements.
MOVIES

