‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Spoiler-Free Review: Does whatever a ‘Spider-Verse’ does

Michael Keaton has signed on to reprise his role as Batman in the upcoming superhero pic Batgirl, Deadline has confirmed. He’ll star in the latest feature from Warner Bros and DC alongside Leslie Grace, J.K. Simmons and Brendan Fraser. Warner Bros. had no comment on the casting when contacted by Deadline, but the news comes following the announcement that Keaton would again don the cape for Ezra Miller-starrer The Flash, which is scheduled for release in theaters on November 4, 2022. While Batgirl‘s plot is being kept under wraps, it centers on Barbara Gordon (Grace), the daughter of Gotham City police commissioner Jim Gordon. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys for Life) are directing the film from a script by Christina Hodson. Keaton first portrayed billionaire Bruce Wayne and his Caped Crusader alter ego in Tim Burton’s 1989 film Batman, then reprising the role in Burton’s 1992 follow-up Batman Returns. The Oscar-nominated actor can currently be seen in Danny Strong’s opioid crisis miniseries Dopesick for Hulu, and will soon appear in Columbia Pictures’ Marvel pic Morbius, toplined by Jared Leto. Keaton is repped by ICM Partners and Ziffren Brittenham.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO