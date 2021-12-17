Blickensderfer Departing Front Row Motorsports

SALEM, Ind. – NASCAR Cup Series competitor Erik Jones tops the talented list of early entries to date for the upcoming super late model event at SpeedFest 2022 that will take place at Watermelon Capital Speedway in Cordele, Ga., Jan. 28-29. As was announced Monday, the SpeedFest 2022 super late model event, which is a co-sanctioned special non-points event for the ARCA/CRA Super Series and the Southern Super Series, will now be 150 laps and will pay the winner $12,000. The entire super late model purse was raised after making it a 150 green flag lap event and an anonymous sponsor added a $5,000 bonus to the winner making the winners payoff $12,000 for the event.
