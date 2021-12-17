ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Blickensderfer Departing Front Row Motorsports

By Staff Report
speedsport.com
 6 days ago

MOORESVILLE, N.C. – Front Row Motorsports officials announced Friday that crew chief Drew Blickensderfer, who led Michael McDowell to victory in the Daytona 500 last February, is leaving the organization to pursue other options. Blickensderfer...

www.speedsport.com

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

NASCAR world reacts to Bubba Wallace ‘walking pressure stick’ comments

Bubbba Wallace has been encumbered with the constant examination of his demeanor both on and off the track. He has felt the walls being closing on him all his time in the limelight. Recently he has come out over the exasperated life he has endured during his time as being the only Black driver in the NASCAR circuit to make a name for himself.
MOTORSPORTS
CBS Sports

M&M Mars leaving NASCAR, Kyle Busch as sponsor in 2022 season

One of the most recognizable NASCAR sponsors, M&M Mars, announced on Monday that they will stop sponsoring Kyle Busch in 2022. The two-time Cup Series champion has been sponsored by M&M Mars since 2008 when he joined Joe Gibbs Racing. The company was prevalent in the sport long before that, with sponsorships dating back to the 1990s.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Bob Keselowski, 1951-2021

Bob Keselowski, a former ARCA Menards Series champion and Camping World Series competitor and father of NASCAR Cup Series star Brad Keselowski, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 70 years old. “Bob Keselowski was a true racer whose determination and love of the sport embodied the NASCAR...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Jenkins
Person
Matt Kenseth
Racing News

NASCAR sets official rules package for 2022

Big horsepower and low drag return with the Next Gen car. The majority of tracks on the NASCAR schedule have been fit into a rules package. For short tracks, road courses and most intermediate tracks, NASCAR will use a 670hp base engine was a drastically reduced 4″ spoiler. Last...
CHARLOTTE, NC
speedsport.com

ARCA Champ & Truck Winner Bob Keselowski, 70

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – Bob Keselowski, the 1989 ARCA Menards Series champion and a winner in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, has died after a battle with cancer. The father of 2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski and retired NASCAR competitor Brian Keselowski, the elder Keselowski began racing regularly in the ARCA Menards Series in the 1980s.
MOTORSPORTS
speedsport.com

Scag Power Equipment Backing Tony Schumacher

BROWNSBURG, Ind. – The most decorated Top Fuel driver in NHRA history, Tony Schumacher, is set to make an anticipated return to the dragstrip this upcoming season with the help of Scag Power Equipment. Scag Power Equipment, an industry leader in commercial riding, stand-on, and walk-behind lawn mowers, has...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Front Row Motorsports#Nascar Cup Series#Daytona 500#Drew
speedsport.com

NASCAR’s Biggest Changes

The Gen 7 race car set to debut in the Feb. 6 Busch Clash at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum is one of NASCAR’s biggest changes during the sanctioning body’s 74-year history. The new cars have sleek bodies, wider wheels with a single lug nut and low-profile tires, and the car numbers have been repositioned to the front of the door panels for the first time since the early 1950s.
MOTORSPORTS
speedsport.com

Vasser Sullivan Sets GTD Class Driver Lineup

CONCORD, N.C. – Vasser Sullivan Racing will run a full-time Lexus RC F GT3 entry in the upcoming IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTD class with Aaron Telitz, Frankie Montecalvo and Richard Heistand driving the No. 12 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3. “Individually Aaron, Frankie and Richard each have...
MOTORSPORTS
speedsport.com

Lucas Named Hattori Racing Enterprises Team Manager

MOORESVILLE, N.C. – Hattori Racing Enterprises officials announced Wednesday that industry veteran Matt Lucas will join the organization to assume the role of team manager effective immediately. Lucas will also serve as crew chief for Chase Purdy and the No. 61 team. Lucas joins HRE from Joe Gibbs Racing,...
MOTORSPORTS
speedsport.com

Young’s Motorsports Adds Jesse Little

MOORESVILLE, N.C. – Young’s Motorsports officials confirmed Wednesday that Jesse Little will join the organization to compete in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series next year starting at Daytona Int’l Speedway on Feb. 18. Little, the son of former NASCAR driver Chad Little returns to the Truck...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
speedsport.com

Kahne Set For Full Season With World Of Outlaws

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Retired NASCAR Cup Series driver Kasey Kahne will get to live a dream next season when he hits the road with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series for the full season. Kahne will pilot his own No. 9 entry as a teammate...
MOTORSPORTS
speedsport.com

Erik Jones Among Early SpeedFest Entries

SALEM, Ind. – NASCAR Cup Series competitor Erik Jones tops the talented list of early entries to date for the upcoming super late model event at SpeedFest 2022 that will take place at Watermelon Capital Speedway in Cordele, Ga., Jan. 28-29. As was announced Monday, the SpeedFest 2022 super late model event, which is a co-sanctioned special non-points event for the ARCA/CRA Super Series and the Southern Super Series, will now be 150 laps and will pay the winner $12,000. The entire super late model purse was raised after making it a 150 green flag lap event and an anonymous sponsor added a $5,000 bonus to the winner making the winners payoff $12,000 for the event.
MOTORSPORTS
speedsport.com

ARCA Reveals Road To Daytona Drivers

TOLEDO, Ohio – As the final days of the 2021 calendar tick away, ARCA Menards Series teams have already begun their preparations for the new season. For a few young drivers, the new year will present the opportunity of a lifetime. Officials from the ARCA Menards Series have named...
MOTORSPORTS
speedsport.com

T.E. McHale Dies At 68

T.E. McHale died Monday after a battle with colon cancer. He was 68 years old. A fixture in paddocks in the NTT IndyCar Series, IMSA and SCCA, McHale was the longtime manager of motorsports communication for Acura. McHale retired from Honda during the 2020 racing season. He started as sportswriter...
MOTORSPORTS
speedsport.com

Steve Richards, PRN Radio Broadcaster, Passes Away

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Steve Richards, who worked for the Performance Racing Network to help provide radio coverage of NASCAR events for more than 30 years, died early Wednesday morning from complications related to COVID-19. Richards had been hospitalized for several weeks prior to his passing. “For three decades Steve...
MOTORSPORTS
speedsport.com

Mosack Set For Trans-Am Return

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Connor Mosack will return to the Trans-Am Series presented by Pirelli for a second full TA2 season behind the wheel of TeamSLR’s No. 28 Chevrolet Camaro. The 22-year-old racer from Charlotte, N.C., will also be eligible for the Peter Gregg Foundation Young Gun Award....
MOTORSPORTS
delawarepublic.org

Dover International Speedway officially sold

The sale of Dover International Speedway is complete. It was announced just last month that Speedway Motorsports would acquire Dover Motorsports for $3.61 a share in cash for an approximate total equity value of $131.5 million. The sale also includes Dover Motorsports’ other property, Nashville Superspeedway, adding Dover and Nashville...
DOVER, DE
speedsport.com

Brayden Cooley Joins Glenn Styres Racing

OHSWEKEN, Ont. – Australian driver Brayden Cooley has joined Glenn Styres Racing to primarily compete at Ohsweken Speedway this coming season, the team announced Monday. Cooley will join the team in Florida in February and eventually head north to contest a full season in Ontario next summer. “There will...
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy