The year began with an NFT gold rush and as it comes to a close, the digital space is beginning to expand beyond NFTs: welcome to the beginnings of the metaverse. When novelist Neal Stephenson coined the term “metaverse,” it was no more than a sci-fi fantasy, a word to describe an immersive and idealistic 3D virtual world. Today, that virtual world is no longer a fantasy but a very real possibility; the metaverse will be the virtual embodiment of the Internet, where people interact, exchange goods, see live performances, socialize, even get a job. Through a combination of 3D virtual spaces, projected experiences, and augmented reality, IRL will meet URL to create whole new worlds.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 DAYS AGO