Within a few months, parents will no longer be required to be notified before their minor daughter obtains an abortion in Illinois. Governor JB Pritzker has signed the legislation that repeals the state’s Parental Notification Act. The law was passed in the 1990s but was on hold for years because of legal challenges before finally being enforced, starting in 2013. Pritzker says in most cases, a minor will continue to consult with a parent or guardian, but says the law harmed the state’s most vulnerable youth… including victims of rape or those who faced abuse in unstable homes.

POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO