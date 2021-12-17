Tempe motorcycle officer struck by rock on freeway

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Mesa police are asking for tips after they say someone threw a rock and struck a Tempe police motorcycle officer who was driving home from work.

Police say the officer was hit in the helmet and shoulder while driving southbound on the Loop 202 freeway near the McKellips Road underpass at about 7:20 p.m. on Thursday. He was driving his marked patrol motorcycle after the end of his shift at about 7:20 p.m. on Thursday.

Authorities say the officer almost crashed but managed to safely pull over and call for help on his radio. He was treated and released from a hospital.