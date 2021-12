The Bellroy Market Tote is a simple yet decidedly functional accessory for those seeking out a way to avoid using single-use plastic bags when shopping and more. The tote is constructed with a series of long shoulder straps that will allow for easy carrying and is constructed with a lightweight yet durable design that has no leather in the mix. The bag will collapse down when not in use to allow for it to be easily stowed without taking up too much space.

