As a fourth generation Illinois business owner, I am not surprised to learn that Illinois is this year’s 5th worst Judicial Hellhole in the country. Up three spots from last year’s rankings, Cook, Madison and St. Clair counties have some of the most dysfunctional legal environments in America and they play a central role in our state’s economic struggles and our out-of-control cost of living. They are also catalysts in the mass exodus of Illinois businesses and residents, which saw 40% more people leave the state than move here in 2020.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO