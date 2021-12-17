▶️ Origin Story: Argonaut Cycles

Apple AirTags are a fairly new piece of technology intended to help users track down misplaced belongings. But it is not just things these devices can keep tabs on. “When we got back home from dinner, my wife’s phone went off,” Fletcher Kleykamp, Bend resident said. “It said that there’s an unknown device that’s been with us, that’s been tracking us.”

BEND, OR ・ 6 DAYS AGO