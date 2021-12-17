ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Dutch health experts advise ‘strict’ lockdown to slow Omicron – RTL Nieuws

By Syndicated Content
mymixfm.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Health experts have advised the Dutch government...

mymixfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

How long is Omicron’s incubation period?

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa last month but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 89 countries to date, with the likes...
WORLD
The Independent

Netherlands enters strict lockdown until 14 January as Omicron triggers Covid surge

The Netherlands will go into a tough lockdown from Sunday morning until at least January 14 to limit a feared Covid-19 surge due to the Omicron coronavirus variant, prime minister Mark Rutte has announced.“The Netherlands is again shutting down. That is unavoidable because of the fifth wave that is coming at us with the Omicron variant,” he told a news conference.All non-essential stores, bars, restaurants and other public places in the country will shut from Sunday.Rutte said the new order builds on an existing partial lockdown already in force that requires bars, restaurants and other public gathering places such...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

US health regulator authorizes Pfizer's Covid pill as Omicron surges

The United States on Wednesday authorized Pfizer's anti-Covid pill for high-risk people aged 12 and up, as a surge of cases driven by the highly infectious Omicron variant threatened holiday plans and Americans struggled to find tests. The authorization comes as cases surge across the United States, where testing remains a challenge, with long lines reminiscent of the early part of the pandemic seen across US cities.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Health Experts#Covid#Dutch#Amsterdam#Reuters
NY1

Health expert warns omicron could be as transmissible as measles

The omicron variant of the coronavirus may be as transmissible as diseases like the measles, a health expert warned Friday. Speaking with NY1 "News All Day" anchor Ruschell Boone, Dr. David Reich, president of Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Queens, said colleagues who conduct research on infectious diseases are ringing the alarm bells over the new variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Lockdown
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Shropshire Star

World Health Organisation ‘prefers not to see lockdowns’, says expert

The WHO estimates the pandemic could be ended in 2022 if 70% of the population of every country has been vaccinated by the middle of next year. The World Health Organisation (WHO) is not in favour of large-scale Covid-19 lockdowns because of the economic impact and how it affects people’s mental health, one of its leaders has said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
nbc25news.com

Dutch government set for nationwide lockdown

---- UPDATE: The Dutch government says it is imposing a tough nationwide lockdown in an attempt to rein in sharply rising levels of infections with the omicron coronavirus mutation. Caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte said schools, universities, and all non-essential stores, bars, and restaurants will be closed until Jan. 14...
PUBLIC HEALTH
mymixfm.com

Omicron variant accounts for 73% of U.S. infections – CDC

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The Omicron variant of coronavirus accounts for 73% of U.S. coronavirus infections based on sequencing data for the week ended Dec. 18, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Chris Reese)
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Dutch government announces national lockdown amid Omicron surge

The Netherlands will go into a tough lockdown from Sunday morning until at least January 14 to limit a feared Covid-19 surge due to the Omicron coronavirus variant, prime minister Mark Rutte has announced. “The Netherlands is again shutting down. That is unavoidable because of the fifth wave that is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
mymixfm.com

Fourth COVID-19 shot needed, says German health minister

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said on Wednesday that a fourth vaccination will be necessary in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic due to the more contagious Omicron variant. He said that Germany has ordered 80 million doses of a vaccine made by Biontech specifically targeting...
PUBLIC HEALTH
mymixfm.com

Lower risk of hospital admission from Omicron, UK says

LONDON (Reuters) -There is a lower risk of hospitalisation for people with the Omicron coronavirus variant compared to Delta, but the higher transmissibility of Omicron could still lead to significant numbers needing hospital treatment, the UK government said. Analysis of preliminary data by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) showed...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy