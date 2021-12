For the first time in 40 years the Broncos don’t have a single player on the NFL’s Pro Bowl roster. It’s a slap in the face to a young roster currently in the midst of their best season since Peyton Manning’s last ride in 2015. It’s also not altogether unpredictable, as it looked like there were as few as four real contenders for the honor back when Pro Bowl voting first opened and two of them all but disappeared since. By the time the Pro Bowl was announced on December 22nd, one player emerged as a dark horse for the all-star event because of his ridiculous ability to punk defenders while two defenders had a realistic shot. None made it.

NFL ・ 10 HOURS AGO