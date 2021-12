Ghostbusters: Afterlife served up a serious helping of nostalgia for die-hard fans of the storied horror/comedy franchise. Though the highly anticipated blockbuster introduced a new team of paranormal enthusiasts, it also brought back the OG team. And joining them was the main antagonist from the 1984 film -- the all-powerful Gozer. However, this time, the villain was played by none other than Olivia Wilde, who certainly brought her A-game to the proceedings. She was a perfect fit for the role, and this is definitely apparent in a new behind-the-scenes photo.

