ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

My boss fired me because COVID symptoms weren’t ‘acceptable’ reason to miss work

By Lottie Tiplady-Bishop, The Sun
NYPost
NYPost
 6 days ago

A UK bartender claims she was fired after her manager said showing symptoms of coronavirus was not an “acceptable” reason to be off work.

Rachael Baylis said she had been working at The Walrus pub in Brighton for three months before she developed a cough and a fever, and later tested positive for COVID-19.

The 22-year-old took a lateral flow test the day after she developed symptoms, which was negative.

But to be on the safe side and to protect other members of staff, she arranged a PCR test and decided to isolate until she’d received the results.

However, emails that she says are from her boss show him demanding she work as normal that evening — until her PCR test result comes through.

Baylis said her boss told her showing symptoms wasn’t an “acceptable” reason to not turn up for her shift.

Furious Baylis offered her notice of resignation, but the messages appear to show her manager refusing to accept and instead sacking her for “showing a clear lack of respect” toward management.

Government guidance says anyone with a high temperature, new, continuous cough or loss of smell or taste should “self-isolate straightaway and get a PCR test.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LgB6c_0dPxiGVk00
Rachael Baylis let her job know she would not be at work because she was experiencing COVID symptoms.

The results of her PCR test have since come back, and Baylis said she has got COVID.

The City Pub Group said it was “aware of allegations that the company’s well-established COVID-19 safety protocols were not followed” and confirmed it is urgently investigating the incident.

Baylis, from Worcester, said: “I wasn’t upset or sad, I was just angry. How can they get away with this? How can they force sick staff to come in?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E5NdR_0dPxiGVk00
Although Rachael Baylis was experiencing COVID symptoms, her boss did not believe that was a valid excuse to skip work.

“It’s a public health concern. They don’t respect sickness and health — I couldn’t get out of bed and they wanted me to go into work.

“I wasn’t going to risk other members of staff and customers.”

The manager’s messages state the reasons for firing Baylis were that she showed lack of respect for management, had threatened to walk out of her shift the day before, and sat outside before her shift had finished.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxTmf_0dPxiGVk00
Rachael Baylis was not comfortable coming into the workplace with COVID symptoms.

Baylis began showing symptoms of COVID while at work on Tuesday and says she went outside to get some fresh air.

Emails between the pair show Baylis explaining that she wouldn’t be coming in to work to avoid infecting other members of staff and, after that was disputed, offering her resignation before she was dismissed.

Baylis wrote: “I am not personally comfortable coming in whilst unwell and with potential to spread to both customers and staff which would make staffing very difficult should all of us get it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lCJnG_0dPxiGVk00
Another employee at the Pub experienced COVID symptoms too.

“I will have my PCR tests back tomorrow and I will try to find someone to cover my shift but I will not be coming in for the benefit of not spreading anything to the remaining team.

“If you still wish to understand my reasons then consider this my notice.”

Her manager responded: “I do not accept your resignation due to the below issues I was going to discuss with you in person today at the start of your shift before terminating your probation period.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40a96r_0dPxiGVk00
Baylis’ boss prohibited her from coming to the establishment for the next three months.

“You have shown a clear lack of respect for management requests/procedures over the last week which reached tipping point last night.

“You threatened to walk out numerous times last night.

“Changed clothes and sat outside before you were told by the shift manager you could finish.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fR51K_0dPxiGVk00
The company is investigating the situation between Rachael Baylis and her boss.

Baylis said: “Lucikly I’m in a position where I could say f–k this job.

“I’ve tried to follow as many rules as possible but it’s been hard to do that, financially.

“Because I work in a pub, I’m around people a lot and I’ve had to isolate a few times which has meant I’ve lost money. I’m glad I stuck to my guns.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zHZKs_0dPxiGVk00
Rachael Baylis said she’s lucky she’s in a position to leave this job.

A spokesperson for The City Pub Group said: “The City Pub Group is aware of allegations that the company’s well-established COVID-19 safety protocols were not followed at our Brighton pub The Walrus, in relation to isolation arrangements for one of our team members.

“As a company we place paramount importance on the health and welfare of our colleagues and customers, particularly during the ongoing pandemic challenges. This takes precedence over any other considerations.

“We are now urgently investigating all aspects of this situation to understand precisely what has happened and what needs to be done in response.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xn8Vz_0dPxiGVk00
The City Pub Group confirms it has complied with the government’s guidance on managing the risk of COVID-19.

“We do not wish to make any further comments on next steps until the facts of the case have been established clearly.”

This story originally appeared on the Sun and has been reproduced here with permission.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Omicron: Rising numbers of NHS staff off work because of Covid

The number of NHS staff off-work because of Covid is rising across England, official data shows. Nearly 19,000 NHS staff were absent for Covid-related reasons on 19 December - up 54% on the previous week. A further 119,789 Covid infections were recorded in the UK on Thursday, setting another new...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 may have spread faster in US because first symptom was cough

The strain of COVID-19 virus that was circulating in the United States and Europe during the first wave of the pandemic may have been particularly infectious because the most common first symptom was likely a cough, according to a study led by researchers from the USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Science.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Guns#Pcr#The City Pub Group
BBC

Covid jabs: Vaccination centre boss says 'We will work 24/7'

As the government's booster jab drive against Covid-19 and the Omicron variant continues, the BBC has spoken to workers, volunteers and patients at a vaccine clinic in Northamptonshire. 'We will pull it out of the bag and make it happen'. Jane Lambert is the clinical lead at Greens Norton vaccination...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Home-working 'single most important' defence, says health boss

Working from home is "the single most important thing" people can do to prevent further Covid-19 restrictions, a public health director has said. Dr Mike Gogarty, of Essex County Council, was speaking after Boris Johnson told people they should work from home if possible. Dr Gogarty said getting a booster...
WORLD
The Independent

How long is Omicron’s incubation period?

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa last month but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 89 countries to date, with the likes...
WORLD
The Independent

Nearly 130 people in hospital with Omicron variant and 14 dead, minister says

Nearly 130 people are in hospital with Omicron, while the new Covid variant’s death toll stands at 14, a health minister has said. Gillian Keegan told Sky News on Wednesday there are 129 people in hospital with the new fast-spreading “right now”. However, there are some lags in data, Gillian Keegan added, as IT issues meant figures were not updated on Tuesday by the UK Health and Security Agency. When asked whether technological issues over daily reporting had been resolved, the health minister said: “Well, look, we are getting data from all across the country from every hospital, which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Diner owner who kept restaurant open amid shutdown dies of coronavirus

A diner owner who kept his Michigan restaurant open despite coronavirus shutdown orders in order to pay for his wife’s cancer treatments has died after a two month battle with Covid-19. John Parney Sr, 62, died on 14 December, according to MLive. He was the owner of the Quincy Diner in the village of Quincy. According to previous statements by Mr Parney, he was struggling to pay for his wife's cancer treatments and wanted to continue to keep his workers employed, so he kept the restaurant open. “My wife’s fighting stage-four colon cancer,” Mr Pareny said in December 2020....
RESTAURANTS
digg.com

Should I Report My Boss For Threatening To Fire Me Unless I Left A Work-Related Note At A Coworker's Relative's Grave, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days. Should...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Upworthy

'Boss worked my cancer-stricken colleague to death with 13-hr shifts during chemo,' says co-worker

At a time when workers are quitting in large numbers across industries in the United States, there's a renewed spotlight on issues such as better wages, a healthy work environment and benefits. One particular incident shared on Reddit highlighted yet again why many industries and businesses might want to introspect on the treatment meted out to employees. The post accused the company of working one of their employees to death. The post has since been taken down but it sparked a conversation on horrendous employers and the comments on the thread revealed that it wasn't a one-off case but rather a systemic problem.
ADVOCACY
Fudzilla

Boss admits Zoom firings were poorly handled

A boss of a US mortgage company, who fired hundreds of his staff in a Zoom meeting admits that he might have blundered the execution… in much the same way that Henry the VIII did for Thomas Cromwell. For those who came in late, Vishal Garg fired 900 staff...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Have you got a cold or Covid? Here’s how to tell the difference

In pre-pandemic days, if you got a sniffle and a headache, you might dismiss it as an ordinary cold and carry on as normal, even if you felt a little rough around the edges. But during cold and flu season, how can you be sure it’s a cold and not Covid-19?The bottom line is – without a test, you can’t. Because while the typical symptoms of a cold are a headache, sore throat and runny nose, those symptoms are now some of the main signs of Covid too.With Omicron cases spreading rapidly Professor Tim Spector, who helped found the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Waitress fired for accepting huge $3000 tip and refusing to share it with the rest of the team - but she says they didn't do any of the work

A waitress in America said she was fired after accepting half of a $6,158 tip from a group of guests she and another server had been waiting on. Ryan Brandt from Arkansas told KNWA she and another waitress had been serving a party of more than 40 people who all chipped in a generous $100 each to tip the two servers.
RESTAURANTS
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy