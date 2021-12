Both gold and silver had significant gains resulting from a combination of dollar weakness and continued fears regarding the economic effect of the Covid-19 variant omicron. One simply needs to view both precious metals through the eyes of the KGX (Kitco Gold Index) to see the strong effect that dollar weakness had on the precious metals complex. As of 4:08 PM, EST spot gold is currently fixed at $1804.80, which is a net gain of $15.70 on the day. On closer inspection, we can see that dollar strength contributed approximately half of today’s price search. Dollar weakness accounted for net gains of $7.90, and normal trading added $7.80, which resulted in gold surging past $1800 per ounce.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO