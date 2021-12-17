ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio State football players named to All-American teams in 2021

By Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
The Ohio State football program churns out All-Americans at a rate hard to match by almost every other college football team. It’s rare to have a year when OSU doesn’t have players littered across the various All-American publications, both new and old.

It’s been the same in 2021. From Freshman All-American teams to consensus squads, and more, the Buckeyes have once again had their fair share of players recognized as some of the best in the game.

The list is getting increasingly lengthy, so thanks to the OSU athletic department that keeps a tidy list of these sorts of things, we thought we’d do the same so that you can keep track of which Ohio State players have been recognized on various All-American teams.

We break it down by player, and what the recognition was in 2021 … so far.

Chris Olave, Wide Receiver

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NXGyW_0dPxgCck00
Nov 20, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (2) celebrates his touchdown during the first quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

All-American nods for 2021

First Team

  • AFCA

Second Team

  • Associated Press
  • Walter Camp
  • FWAA
  • CBS Sports
  • Pro Football Network

Thayer Munford, Offensive Lineman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hdLCw_0dPxgCck00
Tackle Thayer Munford is 6-6 and 321 pounds and is regarded for his pass protection. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

All-American nods for 2021

First Team

  • AFCA

Second Team

  • Associated Press
  • CBS Sports

Nicholas Petit-Frere, Offensive Tackle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OWim3_0dPxgCck00
Nicholas Petit-Frere (78) is competing to start at right tackle. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

All-American nods for 2021

First Team

  • FWAA
  • CBS Sports

Second Team

  • Associated Press
  • The Athletic
  • Walter Camp

Garrett Wilson, Wide Receiver

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cFx6v_0dPxgCck00
Nov 13, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) celebrates the touchdown during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

All-American nods for 2021

First Team

  • FWAA
  • The Athletic

Second Team

  • Associated Press
  • Pro Football Network

Noah Ruggles, Kicker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tZ3aR_0dPxgCck00
Ohio State Buckeyes place kicker Noah Ruggles (95) kicks a field goal during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

All-American nods for 2021

First Team

  • ESPN

Second Team

  • Associated Press
  • Walter Camp
  • AFCA
  • CBS Sports

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Wide Receiver

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FvR1T_0dPxgCck00
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) catches a pass from Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during the first quarter of Saturday’s NCAA Division I football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Nov. 6, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

All-American nods for 2021

Second Team

  • The Sporting News
  • Pro Football Network

Haskell Garrett, Defensive Tackle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a0d60_0dPxgCck00
Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Haskell Garrett (92) waits for officials to review a play during Saturday’s NCAA Division I football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on October 30, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

All-American nods for 2021

Second Team

  • Associated Press

C.J. Stroud, Quarterback

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F2IYs_0dPxgCck00
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) calls a play during the first quarter of the NCAA football game against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

All-American nods for 2021

Third Team

  • Associated Press

Freshman All-American

  • The Athletic

Dawand Jones, Offensive Tackle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NgHIj_0dPxgCck00
Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Dawand Jones (79) celebrates as the clock ticks down in the final seconds of the Buckeyes’ 22-10 victory against the Northwestern Wildcats during the Big Ten Championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.  Credit: USA TODAY Sports

All-American nods for 2021

Third Team

  • Pro Football Network

All Freshman All-Americans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48wmY0_0dPxgCck00
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) hands off to running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) during the first quarter of the NCAA football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State Freshman All-American’s

C.J. Stroud, Quarterback

  • The Athletic

Denzel Burke, Cornerback

  • ESPN | The Athletic | 247Sports

TreVeyon Henderson, Running Back

  • ESPN | The Athletic | 247Sports | Pro Football Focus

Tyleik Williams, Defensive Tackle

  • ESPN | 247Sports | Pro Football Focus

Emeka Egbuka, Kick Returner

  • Pro Football Focus

