Ohio State football players named to All-American teams in 2021
The Ohio State football program churns out All-Americans at a rate hard to match by almost every other college football team. It’s rare to have a year when OSU doesn’t have players littered across the various All-American publications, both new and old.
It’s been the same in 2021. From Freshman All-American teams to consensus squads, and more, the Buckeyes have once again had their fair share of players recognized as some of the best in the game.
The list is getting increasingly lengthy, so thanks to the OSU athletic department that keeps a tidy list of these sorts of things, we thought we’d do the same so that you can keep track of which Ohio State players have been recognized on various All-American teams.
We break it down by player, and what the recognition was in 2021 … so far.
Chris Olave, Wide Receiver
All-American nods for 2021
First Team
- AFCA
Second Team
- Associated Press
- Walter Camp
- FWAA
- CBS Sports
- Pro Football Network
Thayer Munford, Offensive Lineman
All-American nods for 2021
First Team
- AFCA
Second Team
- Associated Press
- CBS Sports
Nicholas Petit-Frere, Offensive Tackle
All-American nods for 2021
First Team
- FWAA
- CBS Sports
Second Team
- Associated Press
- The Athletic
- Walter Camp
Garrett Wilson, Wide Receiver
All-American nods for 2021
First Team
- FWAA
- The Athletic
Second Team
- Associated Press
- Pro Football Network
Noah Ruggles, Kicker
All-American nods for 2021
First Team
- ESPN
Second Team
- Associated Press
- Walter Camp
- AFCA
- CBS Sports
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Wide Receiver
All-American nods for 2021
Second Team
- The Sporting News
- Pro Football Network
Haskell Garrett, Defensive Tackle
All-American nods for 2021
Second Team
- Associated Press
C.J. Stroud, Quarterback
All-American nods for 2021
Third Team
- Associated Press
Freshman All-American
- The Athletic
Dawand Jones, Offensive Tackle
All-American nods for 2021
Third Team
- Pro Football Network
All Freshman All-Americans
Ohio State Freshman All-American’s
C.J. Stroud, Quarterback
- The Athletic
Denzel Burke, Cornerback
- ESPN | The Athletic | 247Sports
TreVeyon Henderson, Running Back
- ESPN | The Athletic | 247Sports | Pro Football Focus
Tyleik Williams, Defensive Tackle
- ESPN | 247Sports | Pro Football Focus
Emeka Egbuka, Kick Returner
- Pro Football Focus
List
