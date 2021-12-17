Spend Local: Some cards will arrive after deadline

Stormont ministers have agreed a £40 million grant scheme to support hospitality businesses affected by the latest Covid-19 restrictions in Northern Ireland.Grants of between £10,000 and £20,000 will be available to more than 3,000 eligible businesses.Eligible businesses include nightclubs, restaurants, cafes, coffee shops, bistros, snack bars, pubs/bars, social clubs or private members’ clubs.Sports clubs are not eligible.The Department of Finance will take the lead in developing the latest grant scheme.Ministers had faced criticism on Wednesday for agreeing and announcing a series of restrictions without an accompanying support package.The administration currently has around £200 million of funding available to respond to...
