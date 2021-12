Kristie L. Kahl: Dr. Moroose, why is it key that (deciding on a treatment) should really be a shared decision-making process?. Dr. Rebecca Moroose: So, every individual deserves to guide their own destiny and their clinician should understand the patient's goals and desires in terms of what they're looking toward, what they hope to achieve, and it's really critical. We oncologists probably spend more time talking about the side effects of treatment than we do the success of treatment. But it is, you know, a balance. It's definitely a risk-benefit balance. But patients need to understand as much as they can. This whole era of molecular testing of breast cancers, as was mentioned, not all breast cancers are alike. And I think we're just on the verge of understanding more and more potential targeted therapies for metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and all metastatic cancer.

