Bills safety Jordan Poyer addressed the media after practice on Wednesday December 22nd. Topics include: excited for the opportunity on Sunday's game against New England Patriots, how important player leadership is heading into this weeks game, what it meant to put on the holiday event to give back to the community, what it is like to play at Foxborough and playing with the fan there this late into the season, focusing on the preparation throughout the week, and improving on tackle techniques and continuing to be in the right mindset this late in the season.

