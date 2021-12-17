ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Kim Loaiza, Roddy Ricch, and more

By Rebecah Jacobs
 6 days ago

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week, we got a ton of new music from artists we hear from all the time, along with those we’ve been waiting for new music from inclucing Kim Loaiza , Roddy Ricch, Farruko, and more.

Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:

1. Kim Loaiza - “YA NO SOMOS”

Internet sensation turned music industry susperstar Kim Loaiza just released her latest single: “YA NO SOMOS.”

While the official video for “YA NO SOMOS” was published just two days ago, someone leaked the song earlier and upsetting the artist. Kim took to social media to ask for help, urging fans to “give love” to the song on Spotify and YouTube. Obviously, that worked, as the music video has already amassed over 6 million views.


2. Farruko & Lenier - “La Bendición”

Farruko is giving us all a reason to celebrate life with the newly released video for “La Bendición” ft. Lenier .

Off his critically acclaimed album LA 167 , “La Bendición” is a joyous salsa that reminds you to live life to the fullest and keep loved ones closest to you, as both artists sing on the chorus “Yo, no pararé, voy a seguir gozando, que aquí se vive una sola vez” (I won’t stop, I’m going to keep enjoying life, because you only live once).


3. Roddy Ricch - Live Life Fast

More than two years after the release of his chart-topping debut album, Roddy Ricch is back with his highly-anticipated sophomore project, Live Life Fast .

The 25-song project is packed with huge guest appearances, with Roddy performing alongside Future, Jamie Foxx, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Ty Dolla Sign, Gunna, Fivio Foreign, Bibi Bourelly, Takeoff , and Alex Isley . The album also includes the Mustard-produced “Late at Night, a single that’s already reachde No. 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.


4. Joyce Santana feat Farruko, Luar La L, Myke Towers, Eladio Carrión and Ñengo Flow - “Babymama” Remix

Joyce Santana just released the remix to his most recent hit “Babymama.” The remix features verses from Farruko, Luar La L, Myke Towers, Eladio Carrión, and Ñengo Flow.

Each superstar brings their unique flavor to the track, spicing up the already-rising hit. “Babymama” is a sultry and rhythmic bit of reggaeton, departing from the genre‘s traditional riddim to add an R&B-flavored bounce to the proceedings.


5. Omy de Oro X Nio Garcia X Jay Wheeler - “Mood Remix”

Today, Omy de Oro is continuing his hot streak by dropping “Mood Remix” alongside two of the biggest artists in Latin music this year: Nio Garcia and Jay Wheeler .

Omy dedicates the track in memory of Flow La Movie and his family following their tragic death in a plane crash earlier this week. “Mood Remix” is one of the last records that the beloved producer cosigned to be a hit.


6. Zizzy feat Aron, Omizs & Selene - “RIP”


7. Brray, Ovi - “Uy Kieto”


8. Pap Chanel - “Whoa Dere”


9. Bobby Shmurda ft. Quavo, Rowdy Rebel - “Shmoney”



