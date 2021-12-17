Hospital beds scarce in Northwest Illinois, amid COVID spike

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The state’s top doctor is warning it could be a “very deadly COVID Christmas” for the northwest part of Illinois as COVID cases and hospitalizations climb.

The Illinois Department of Public Health dashboard shows there are only 10 of 149 hospital beds available in Region 1 and now twice as many people hospitalized for COVID across the state compared to a month ago.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike on Friday said the number of people being admitted is growing at an alarming rate.

But she added the state has no plans for more COVID mitigations. Instead, the Pritzker Administration continues to encourage people to get vaccinated, boosted and to wear masks indoors, she said.

Dr. Ezike was talking with tourism and business leaders in the area encompassing Rockford and DeKalb about the economic impacts of the virus, which she says is devastating.

Matt Prescott, president of the Candlelight Group, which has several restaurants in northwestern Illinois, credits their more strict guidelines for protecting his staff. He said he has no backup workers when employees do get sick or quarantine.