OMAHA (DTN) -- As we near Thursday's close, grains are mostly higher. March corn is up 2 cents, on track to stay above $6. March soybeans are up 2 1/4 cents with both soybean products trading a little higher. March KC wheat is up 5 1/2 cents. Trading has been quiet on the final trading day of the week, but underlying demand for grains remains supportive. Thursday morning, USDA reported attractive returns for processing corn into ethanol and distillers grains and also profitable returns for crushing soybeans. March Dow Jones futures are up 232 points, on track for a higher close this week. The March U.S. Dollar Index is down 0.06, February crude oil is up $0.80 and February gold is up $9.60. U.S. grain futures markets are closed Friday and trade next at 7:30 p.m. CST Sunday evening.

AGRICULTURE ・ 15 HOURS AGO