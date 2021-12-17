Houston Mayor tests positive for COVID-19

The Mayor of Houston Sylvester Turner has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 67-year-old tweeted on Friday afternoon that after feeling unwell and suffering from what he believed were allergy symptoms or a sinus infection, he opted to get tested.

"Before and after getting my test results, I canceled all events for today and the weekend," Turner tweeted. "My symptoms are mild, and I will spend the next several days isolating myself at home and getting some rest."

According to KHOU 11 , the mayor's office had said that Turner is fully vaccinated. He has also received the booster.

