There are serious playoff implications on the line in the final two Week 15 games, both of which were delated to Tuesday night. he NFC East showdown on tap -- Eagles vs. Washington -- has the potential to reshape the entire NFC wild card race. Philadelphia is rested up after its bye and has won four of its last six dating to Halloween, with Jalen Hurts set to return under center after Gardner Minshew filled in against the Jets. Washington, meanwhile, has a manageable path to the NFC's final playoff spot -- were it not for a rash of injuries and COVID-19 cases that could have them starting a quarterback they just signed days ago.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO