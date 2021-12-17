Michigan Veteran Hikes Across Entire State, Raising Money for Fellow Veterans

Hiking across the state of Michigan, Guerrero has covered about 1,200 miles on foot – documenting his entire journey on Facebook and Instagram.

He started his adventure as a fundraiser to raise money for fellow veterans to help provide transportation, food, housing, tools, and safety equipment for disabled veterans and on-duty personnel. He calls it, ‘Operation: Wolverine Walk.’ Being an archeologist himself, Guerrero has teamed up with non-profit organization, American Veterans Archeological Recovery, whose mission is to promote the well-being of disabled Veterans transitioning to civilian life through field archaeology.

Operation: Wolverine Walk has raised over its goal of $10,000. You are still able to donate to the gofundme fundraiser, HERE.

Follow all of Guerrero’s adventures on his travel blog and podcast titled, All-Around Adventure.