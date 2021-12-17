ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Veteran Hikes Across Entire State, Raising Money for Fellow Veterans

By Monika Zachara
9&10 News
9&10 News
 6 days ago

Hiking across the state of Michigan, Guerrero has covered about 1,200 miles on foot – documenting his entire journey on Facebook and Instagram.

He started his adventure as a fundraiser to raise money for fellow veterans to help provide transportation, food, housing, tools, and safety equipment for disabled veterans and on-duty personnel. He calls it, ‘Operation: Wolverine Walk.’ Being an archeologist himself, Guerrero has teamed up with non-profit organization, American Veterans Archeological Recovery, whose mission is to promote the well-being of disabled Veterans transitioning to civilian life through field archaeology.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VPEZv_0dPxbpiM00

Operation: Wolverine Walk has raised over its goal of $10,000. You are still able to donate to the gofundme fundraiser, HERE.

Follow all of Guerrero’s adventures on his travel blog and podcast titled, All-Around Adventure.

Comments / 0

Related
9&10 News

Mesick Woman Describes Recent Visit to Munson Medical Center

Andrea McCaherty says her family started venturing into the world again last week after giving birth to now six-week-old son Henry. On Tuesday, Andrea became sick with a virus, not COVID-19. Then, Henry became sick a day later. “He stopped eating, wasn’t really waking up very well and then spiked...
MESICK, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Wolverine, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
9&10 News

Michigan Announces COVID-19 Booster Goal

The Michigan Department of Heath and Human Services and Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a statewide goal Tuesday to have 1 million residents receive the COVID-19 booster by Jan. 31, 2022. The state’s booster goal also includes 95% of eligible nursing home residents. “As Omicron becomes the dominant COVID-19 variant...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Gov. Whitmer Holds COVID-19 Update Tuesday Morning

Governor Gretchen Whitmer held a COVID-19 update Tuesday morning, the first time like this since June. In that time, Michigan has been hit hard by the Delta variant, and now the Omicron variant is starting to become the dominant strain. There were no new mandates or restrictions at Tuesday’s update....
PUBLIC HEALTH
9&10 News

Munson Provides Holiday Travel Recommendations, Pandemic Updates

Munson is now concerned about the latest, highly transmissible variant, omicron, as they continue to battle a surge in their healthcare system. The COVID-19 positivity rate in their region has gone down from 17. 7 percent to 16.7 percent. It’s in between the peak rates of the last two surges.
TRAVEL
9&10 News

Striking Kellogg’s Workers Ratify Tentative Contract

NEW YORK (AP) — Kellogg’s employees who have been on strike since early October have voted to ratify a tentative labor contract at the company’s four U.S. cereal plants. The contract covers approximately 1,400 workers represented by the union at plants in Michigan, Nebraska, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Blog#Charity#Instagram#Veterans#The Gofundme Fundraiser
9&10 News

The Lost Boys Leaving No One Behind

Vets helping vets and leaving no one behind. That’s the mission of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter 35-7, otherwise known as the Lost Boys. They are part of a national association of combat veterans from all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces who ride motorcycles. Chapter 35-7 is based out of Manistee county, but they serve all of Northern Michigan. Their aim is to raise awareness and to educate people on veterans issues such as PTSD and homelessness. They also make sure vets know about all of the benefits they have coming to them.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Archaeology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Hiking
NewsBreak
Charities
9&10 News

Healthy Living: Treating Arrhythmias with Radiation

One in 18 people, or 5% of the U.S. population has an arrhythmia, a condition where the heart fails to beat at the correct time. In Healthy Living, doctors are testing a new treatment for patients with a severe type of an arrhythmia that starts in the bottom chambers of the heart. It’s a treatment traditionally used for cancer patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
9&10 News

Helping Make the Holiday a Little More Cheerful, The Rudyard YAC 2021 Project

The Rudyard Youth Advisory Council, or YAC, has been around for about a decade. It’s about providing community service to the school and community. This year, the students put together care packages and stockings for 20 students and one teacher – who have lost a close loved one this year. They spent Monday shopping for gifts to make their holiday a little more cheerful. Then, they went back to school to wrap the presents. One student lost her father a few years ago. YAC members stepped up and was there for her.
LIFESTYLE
9&10 News

‘Pop-Up Ports’ Help Shipping Backlog In Georgia

There may be a possible solution to unclogging the country’s ports. Four inland pop-up ports at the Port of Savannah, Georgia are clearing the backlog of cargo containers there. The pop-up ports were unused rail yards that now bring cargo closer to its final destination, freeing up some much-needed...
GEORGIA STATE
9&10 News

Doppler 9&10 STEM: Gumdrop City

Have them send us a video with a weather question to weather@9and10news.com!. You thought you were done making Holiday treats in STEM? Nope, I have another one your you and the kids. Engineering your building using gumdrops, toothpicks, and anything else you can think of. Here is what you will...
SCIENCE
9&10 News

Season of Giving Blood Drive

Give a special gift this season: use your blood to save the lives of others! Versiti donation centers are open across Northern Michigan to bring you blood drive opportunities that are safe and convenient. Appointments are strongly encouraged, so locate a drive (below) near you and register today!. 12/22:. Gaylord...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Otsego County EMS Teams Up with Santa to Visit Kids

Santa Claus has come to Gaylord and is spreading Christmas cheer with a little help. He’s teamed up with Otsego County EMS and is visiting kids in the area. Because many kids were unable to come to him due to COVID concerns, they decided to get him mobile in their own version of a sleigh.
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Unsolved Podcast: The Ryan Tsatsos Case

Unsolved is a true crime podcast series from 9&10 News. Each month, David Lyden will dive into an unsolved crime in northern Michigan. It’s been six years since Michigan State Police say someone hit and killed Central Michigan University student Ryan Tsatsos as he was walking back to campus.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Whitmer Signs Massive Economic Development Deal Into Law

More money for more projects, hopefully leading to more jobs. Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a massive economic development bill package Monday in Detroit. “When the Ford Motor Company was making decisions, they were being courted by a number,” said Governor Whitmer. “They weren’t actually looking at us because I think our reputation, in terms of not having the tools. Now we do.”
DETROIT, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
352K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy