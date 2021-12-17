ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

We’re Feeling Planty and Fancy, Check Out Traverse City’s New Plant Shop!

By Monika Zachara
 6 days ago

Calling all plant parents!

If you’re looking to add more plants to your collection, there’s a new plant shop in Traverse City!

There’s a whole jungle to greet you as soon as you walk into I’m Planty AF (and Fancy).

Karen Hilt is the owner of My Secret Stash, a unique gift shop on Cass Street. She sold plants there too, but decided it was time to grow and expand when the opportunity came.

Her employees are serious about plants; if you have questions, they have answers! I’m Planty AF also sells beautiful planters, cheeky mugs and cards, unique stickers, and there’s a build-your-own terrarium in the works!

Check them out on 124 S Union Street, Traverse City.

