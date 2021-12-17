ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falling tree kills man on gusty day in Colorado

Many trees were downed around Colorado on Wednesday as a severe windstorm ripped through the state for several hours. This image was captured in Colorado Springs, though many other cities and towns sustained heavy damages. La Junta was the town that was hit with the fastest gusts, clocked at 107 miles per hour. Image Credit: Chancey Bush, The Gazette.

According to the City of La Junta, a worker with the city was killed while clearing debris during Wednesday's devastating windstorm.

The unidentified man was in the area of the intersection of 10th Street and Grace Avenue, pulling debris out of the "right-of-way" when a falling tree hit him. This resulted in fatal injuries.

Thus far, this is the only death that has been reported related to the severe wind storm that struck the state of Colorado for several hours on Wednesday, resulting in widespread chaos and destruction. Located in the southeast corner of the state, La Junta was hit with the hardest winds that were officially recorded, with local wind speeds hitting 107 miles per hour.

Visibility in La Junta dropped to near-zero as a wall of dust ripped through the area. The situation was described as life-threatening, with a dust storm warning issued by the National Weather Service during the morning of Wednesday, December 15. It is unclear if the aforementioned death occurred during this burst of wind or later in the day.

Additional details have not been made available at this time.

Condolences go out to those impacted by this tragic death and those impacted by the storm.

