Adrienne Adams claims victory in City Council speaker race after securing majority support

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — Queens Councilwoman Adrienne Adams on Friday announced she had secured enough votes from her colleagues to become the New York City Council’s next speaker.

According to a press release from the City Council’s 37th District, 33 of the 51-member City Council committed their support for Adams, affirming a majority of council members will vote for her in the internal speaker election in 2022.

“I am honored by all those in the [New York City Council] who put their faith in me,” Adams said. “This is a moment not just for me, but for all women, women of color, individuals from all backgrounds, and the good people of NYC!!!”

It’s expected that following the vote, Adams will assume office on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at the first stated meeting in the next session of the City Council.

Among her supporters is New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams, who was one of the first to congratulate her publicly.

“Let me be the first to congratulate my good friend Adrienne Adams on securing the votes to become the City Council’s speaker and making history. I look forward to working with her in partnership,” the incoming mayor wrote on Twitter.

He added: “I am convinced that Adrienne Adams will be the best choice to lead our City Council forward.”

The news Friday came several days after Councilwoman Adams’ opponent, Queens Councilman Francisco Moya, also declared victory in the race.

However, he has since conceded.

“I am proud to have brought together a broad coalition of leaders from all corners of the city who supported my campaign as the next Speaker of the City Council. At this point, it is clear that I do not have a path to victory,” Moya wrote on Twitter.

Also in the running for Council Speaker was Manhattan Councilwoman Carlina Rivera, who appeared to resign from the race after revealing herself to be one of Adams’ supporters on Friday.

“I know Adrienne Adams will listen to every member and fight for every corner of the city,” Rivera said in a release. “That’s what we need from our next City Council Speaker and that’s why we can count on her to lead.”

Adams will be the first-ever Black speaker and will lead the first-ever woman-majority New York City Council.

She will be replacing Corey Johnson, the first openly gay man to serve as speaker, who left office to first run for New York City mayor and then New York City Comptroller, which he lost in the Democratic primary to Brad Lander.