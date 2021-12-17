House January 6 committee postpones deposition for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones

The House committee investigating the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is subpoenaing six more people. The list includes Brian Jack, director of political affairs for then-President Trump. The panel says Jack invited Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks to speak at the rally that preceded the Capitol attack. Brooks is being by fellow Congressman Eric Swalwell for his alleged role in the insurrection. The January 6th committee says that the new collection of subpoenas includes people who were involved in the organization and planning of rallies that aimed to overturn Donald Trump's defeat in the 2020 presidential election. Committee chairman Bennie Thompson says some worked to stage the rallies and "some appeared to have had direct communication" with then-President Trump as they were planning. The rallies before and during the January sixth riot are a major focus of the committee's investigation. Committee members want to know who financed the events and whether organizers were in close touch with the White House and members of Congress as they planned the events.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO