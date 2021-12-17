ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juno flyby reveals stunning new images of Jupiter, sounds of its moon Ganymede

By Ashley Strickland
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
Flybys of Jupiter and its moon Ganymede conducted by the NASA Juno mission have revealed new Van Gogh-like images of the gas giant, as well as the sounds made by one of its...

