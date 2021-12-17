ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Pfizer's child-sized vaccine fails to produce expected immunity in younger kids; company adds third dose to trials

By Maggie Fox, Virginia Langmaid
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Vaccine maker Pfizer said Friday that trials of its vaccine in children ages 2 to 5 show that it did not provide the expected immunity in kids this age, and it is adding a third dose to the...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 5

Lola Neff
4d ago

They just keep pushing those vaccines. First it was 2 shots for adults. Now it's adults need a booster. Follow the money!!!!

Reply
2
Related
CNN

Moderna booster shot increases antibody levels against Omicron, company says

(CNN) — Biotechnology company Moderna announced Monday that preliminary data suggests its half-dose booster shot increased antibody levels against the Omicron coronavirus variant -- and a larger-sized dose of the booster increases antibody levels even more. Currently, Moderna's booster is administered as a 50-microgram dose. The company announcement noted...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CNN

Employers are starting to mandate booster shots

New York (CNN Business) — Get ready for booster mandates. Millions of US workers are already required to show proof of a Covid vaccine to their employer. Soon many could be forced to show proof that they also got a booster shot. With the rise of the Omicron variant...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erica Hill
Person
Anthony Fauci
Rolling Stone

Vaccinated Isn’t Enough: Omicron Carries the Risk of Long Covid

When President Joe Biden took the podium on the afternoon of Dec. 21 to address the country amid the massive surge in Covid-19 cases from the highly transmissible Omicron variant, he promised to give it to us straight. But despite providing additional details and updates to his Covid-19 action plan, and making a World War II-era plea to unvaccinated individuals (“Honest to God, I believe it’s your patriotic duty [to get vaccinated]”), he didn’t deliver. Taking great pains to avoid mixed messaging on the effectiveness of the existing vaccines — which, to be clear, are extremely effective in preventing severe illness...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccine Trial#Doses#Pfizer Biontech
TheAtlantaVoice

Moderna: Initial booster data shows good results on omicron

Moderna said Monday that a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine should offer protection against the rapidly spreading omicron variant. Moderna said lab tests showed the half-dose booster shot increased by 37 times the level of so-called neutralizing antibodies able to fight omicron. And a full-dose booster was even stronger, triggering an 83-fold jump in […] The post Moderna: Initial booster data shows good results on omicron appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Vaccines
The Independent

‘Unvaccinated’ Marjorie Taylor Greene owns stock in three vaccine companies

Marjorie Taylor Greene, an extremist Republican congresswoman who routinely trafficks in misinformation about the Covid-19 pandemic and those who warn of its seriousness, is being criticised for owning stock in companies that produce vaccines.As reported by the Chattanooga Times Free Press, Ms Greene this summer officially declared income from shares in AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson – the latter two of which manufacture two of the three main vaccines rolled out across the US.According to her disclosure form, she made between $201 and $1,000 from each of the three companies.The shares have become a talking point for her...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WNYT

Pfizer: 3rd dose may be needed for younger kids

Pfizer and BioNTech are now testing a third dose of their COVID-19 vaccine in kids between the ages of 6 months and 5 years. They say two doses did not generate a strong enough immune response in some kids in the study.
KIDS
MarketWatch

Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 near 275 million and research shows only Pfizer/Moderna vaccines with booster stop omicron

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed above 274.7 million on Monday, while the death toll edged above 5.35 million, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. continues to lead the world with 50.8 million cases and 806,438 deaths. The U.S. is averaging about 1,300 deaths a day, according to a New York Times tracker, , and cases and hospitalizations are rising again, notably in the Northeast. Connecticut and Maine are seeing high rates of growth in new cases, while New York is being hit by the highly transmissible omicron variant. Early research shows that only the vaccines developed by Pfizer.
PUBLIC HEALTH
SlashGear

Pfizer’s early COVID vaccine trial data hints at bad news for some parents

Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

Moderna booster and omicron: 3 COVID vaccine doses protect better than 2. What to know today

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. A year ago today, the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine was authorized for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration. On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention explained how a third shot of the Moderna vaccine protects better than two shots versus the emerging omicron variant of COVID-19.
PHARMACEUTICALS
CNN

CNN

783K+
Followers
122K+
Post
625M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy