NHL

Deep Blue Sea: Labanc to miss 3 months with dislocated shoulder

By Panagiotis Mavridis
Bay Area Sports Page
Bay Area Sports Page
 6 days ago
The San Jose Sharks will be without forward Kevin Labanc for the next three months due to a dislocated shoulder, for which he will have surgery next week. Labanc was injured in the first period of the game against the Dallas Stars on Saturday, after being hit into the boards...

Minnesota State
93.7 The Fan

Christmas Break Comes Early For Penguins

The good news for the Penguins – their Christmas break is now two-and-a-half days longer. The bad news – they’ve had two games postponed (so far). The worse news – they don’t know for sure when they’ll play again.
NHL
AFP

NHL players will not compete at Beijing Olympics: reports

National Hockey League players will not compete in February's Beijing Winter Olympics in the wake of 50 NHL games being postponed over Covid-19, according to reports Tuesday. Multiple US news outlets, including ESPN, cited unnamed sources that said the league and NHL Players Association reached an agreement not to send athletes to China. Without the NHL's elite millionaire stars, national teams at the Olympics would resemble those at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, when minor-league and retired players filled out rosters and Russian athletes captured gold. "It's disappointing," said Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos, a 31-year-old Canadian center for the reigning NHL champions.
NHL
Kevin Labanc
Oliver Kylington
Erik Karlsson
NHL

SNOWY STRONG FUNDS DISTRIBUTED

The Calgary Flames Foundation and Chris and Kelsie Snow are proud to announce the direction of funds raised through the Snowy Strong fundraising campaign. Two years ago tomorrow, Assistant General Manager Chris Snow revealed his ALS diagnosis and his intention to help fund a cure. Since that day, the Snowy Strong endeavor has raised nearly $520,000 to fund ALS research. One year ago tomorrow, $200,000 was gifted to the Hurvitz Brain Sciences Program at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto to help fund an innovative, world-first clinical trial. More than $70,000 is at work at the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine, an international leader in research into familial ALS such as Chris' form of the disease. Today, we are pleased to announce that an additional donation of $240,000 will be directed through the Calgary Flames Foundation to the CAPTURE ALS initiative led by Dr. Sanjay Kalra at the Neuroscience and Mental Health Institute at the University of Alberta.
CBS Philly

NHL To Pause Season From Wednesday Through Saturday Amid Rise In Positive COVID-19 Test Results

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Tuesday’s Flyers game with the Capitals will be the last one they can play for a few days. The NHL is suspending all operations Wednesday through Christmas day amid a rise in positive COVID-19 test results among players, and with 10 of the league’s 32 teams’ schedules already paused and their facilities closed. The Flyers have placed forward Kevin Hayes on the COVID list as the virus wreaks havoc on the league. The league announced Monday night that it will open its annual holiday break two days earlier than scheduled and have it run through Saturday. The decision, reached...
NHL
Bay Area Sports Page

GM Wilson

Although Wilson was a great pro and a good GM for some time, he was never able to get the Sharks to winning the. Stanley Cup. His letting Pavelski go to the Dallas Stars was a big mistake, as was his exorbitant contract to Erik Karlsson (a great player, but prone to injuries). Draft picks have been good, but hardly brilliant. His signing of Evander Kane to a huge contract, despite his troubled history, has obviously blown up in the Sharks's face and will likely cost them an expensive buyout. I respect ownership's loyalty and patience but enough is enough.
NHL
WGR550

NHL will not participate in 2022 Winter Olympics

With the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 playing havoc on the NHL, the league and its Players’ Association have agreed not to play in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China. Paul Hamilton has more details:
NHL
New Jersey Devils
Carolina Hurricanes
Edmonton Oilers
New York Rangers
Colorado Avalanche
Boston Bruins
Vancouver Canucks
Winnipeg Jets
Columbus Blue Jackets
Montreal Canadiens
Toronto Maple Leafs
New York Islanders
Detroit Red Wings
Pittsburgh Penguins
Buffalo Sabres
Fear The Fin

Deep Blue Sea: NHL & NHLPA to agree to pull out of 2022 Olympics

With the ongoing COVID outbreak across professional sports and the amassing postponements, the NHL will decide to pull out of the Olympics, per ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski. It’s a bittersweet decision on the horizon, since it was both discussed at the Board of Governor’s meeting on Dec. 9, and is currently an active discussion across league management.
NHL
Bay Area Sports Page

Bay Area Sports Page

Stay up to date with the latest sports news from around The Bay including, commentary analysis, photos and videos about the 49ers along with other sports teams around the San Francisco Bay Area. The Bay Area Sports Page keeps you connected with your favorite teams and games – all in one place.

