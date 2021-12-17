ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saints final injury report for week 15: Coach Payton out along with Armstead and Ramczyk

By Steve Geller
 6 days ago

Sean Payton has to stay away from his team after testing positive for COVID-19. The Saints head coaching reigns for week 15 against the Buccaneers will be in defensive coordinator Dennis Allen’s hands. Just a little more added adversity for this ballclub in a season that’s been a constant test.

More tough news is that both offensive tackles, Ryan Ramczyk (knee) and Terron Armstead (knee), are out. Armstead worked hard to come back from injury to play against the NY Jets, but missed practice all this week. Ramczyk has not played since week 10.

TE Garrett Griffin (hamstring) has also been ruled out for SNF, while WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey (hamstring) and LB Kaden Ellis (hamstring) are listed as questionable.

For the Buccaneers:

Out

CB Jamel Dean illness

Doubtful

CB Richard Sherman Achilles

Questionable

RB Leonard Fournette Ankle

S Antoine Winfield Foot

S Jordan Whitehead Calf

The 6-7 Saints and 10-3 Buccaneers kickoff on WWL Saints radio at 720pm Sunday night with “the Voice” Mike Hoss and color analyst Deuce McAllister. Pregame coverage gets started at 3pm on First Take with Steve Geller and Scott Alexander. Then they will hand things off to Bobby Hebert and Kristian Garic on the Bud Light Countdown to Kickoff at 5pm.

