MCPHERSON - The McPherson County Health Department today released the following statement concerning the identification of the Omicron COVID-19 variant in the county. McPherson County Health Department (MCHD) was notified today that the Omicron COVID-19 variant has been detected in a McPherson County resident. Further information is being collected by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). At this time, KDHE does not recommend anything different from normal case isolation and contact quarantine.

MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO