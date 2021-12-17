ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Selling Tampa’ Cast Teases Drama-Filled Story Lines

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with the cast of “Selling Tampa” as they promoted the first...

extratv.com

The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Bachelorette’ Star Michelle Young and Her Winner: “We Were Able to Show a Black Love Story”

The Bachelorette revealed another engagement on its season 18 finale. Michelle Young, the former Division 1 basketball player and elementary school teacher who stood out as the runner-up on Matt James’ controversial season of The Bachelor earlier this year, returned to the work-in-progress franchise this fall to lead her own cycle, still confident in the reality TV process. “The story is going to be told accurately,” she told The Hollywood Reporter at the start of her season. “It is going to be told in a way that all walks of life can understand, but is really going to showcase those diverse love...
CinemaBlend

Wilmer Valderrama Is Set To Star In An Exciting New Disney Show, But What About NCIS?

For four seasons now (give or take a few episodes), former That '70s Show star Wilmer Valderrama has shown off some occasional badassery as Nick Torres on CBS' stalwart hit NCIS. His career certainly hasn’t slowed down outside of the procedural drama, as his current voice role in Disney’s box office smash Encanto can attest, but only in ways that clearly wouldn’t affect his time on NCIS. But now, Valderrama has been revealed to be reteaming with Disney to star in a very interesting new project that will no doubt take up a lot of his time, while also showing off more of that badassery.
Us Weekly

‘Selling Tampa’ Cast Insists They’re ‘Different’ From ‘Selling Sunset’ Stars — But Did Jason Oppenheim Give Them Advice?

Passing the torch? The cast of Selling Tampa is paving their own way — but they did learn a thing or two from the Selling Sunset stars. “We’re totally different from Selling Sunset,” Allure Realty owner Sharelle Rosado exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, December 16, while promoting the new Netflix series. “[We’re] different type[s] of personalities. We’re controlling Florida. We’re all about selling Tampa.”
Distractify

How Old Are the Fabulous Realtors Starring in 'Selling Tampa' on Netflix?

As the founder and owner of Allure Realty, Sharelle Rosado is on a mission to redefine Tampa's luxury real estate landscape. A fierce manager who cares for her employees, Sharelle has earned many accolades, and she's already impressed viewers a great deal. She got engaged to retired NFL player Chad Ochocinco Johnson in January 2021. As for her age, she celebrated her 34th birthday on Oct. 16, 2021.
Variety

‘The Bachelorette’s’ History-Making Couple on Showcasing Black Love Stories on Television

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched the Season 18 finale of “The Bachelorette,” which aired on ABC on Dec. 21. “The Bachelorette” wrapped up its 18th season with a franchise-first: the dating series, which premiered nearly two decades ago, had its first Black winning couple. Leading lady Michelle Young fell in love with Nayte Olukoya, who ended the season with a televised engagement. The couple, very much still together, then sat down for a live TV interview to update America on their relationship progress. The pair are currently house-hunting, which was made easier, thanks to the show gifting...
The Tab

Meet Sharelle Rosado: The owner of Allure Realty in Selling Tampa on Netflix

It’s official: The Selling Sunset spin-off is here. If there’s one thing we absolutely need to distract us from the world right now it’s more gorgeous huge houses and drama, so getting Selling Tampa yet again proves Netflix always has our backs. Selling Tampa is exactly the same premise as Sunset, but this time it’s based in Florida and follows Sharelle Rosado and her business, Allure Reality.
The Tab

Inside the fancy Instagrams of the cast of Selling Tampa on Netflix

Selling Tampa is exactly what we all needed and so much more right now. The houses on it are equally as gorgeous as those on Selling Sunset and the drama is, dare I say it, perhaps even more intense. So, if we’re expecting to get just as invested in this show as Selling Sunset (we definitely are) – the girls of Allure Realty are going to feel like our besties very soon. We’re going to need to know everything there is to know about the girls of Selling Tampa – and a quick look at and follow of their Instagrams is a good place to start.
Cosmopolitan

You've Gotta Meet the 'Selling Tampa' Cast Like RN

Just when you thought Netflix couldn't possibly get any better, BAM, it drops Selling Tampa. Now I know fans of Selling Sunset will be on board with this series pretty much immediately (it's a spinoff, after all) but even if you haven't watched the OG luxury real estate show, you'll still love the Florida-based version because it's, dare I say, possibly even better than the original.
stpetecatalyst.com

‘Selling Tampa’ becomes No. 1 TV show in the U.S.

December 18, 2021 - Within a day of debuting on Netflix, “Selling Tampa” is now the No. 1 TV show in the U.S., according to multiple reports. The series, which premiered this week, follows the luxury real estate dealings of Allure Realty, an all-Black female real estate firm. Recognizable businesses and homes can be seen on the show such as local restaurants including Cassis in St. Pete and Forbici in Tampa. Local investor Ben Mallah said his home in Bellair Beach can be seen in two episodes. Netflix has yet to announce if there will be a second season of "Selling Tampa."
Variety

Onyx Collective Legal Drama ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Adds Five to Cast

Legal drama “Reasonable Doubt” at Onyx Collective on Hulu has made five additions to its cast, Variety has learned. Michael Ealy, Thadeus J. Mixson and Aderinsola Olabode will all appear in series regular roles, while Pauletta Washington and Sean Patrick Thomas will appear in recurring guest star roles. In the series, viewers will judge Jax Stewart (Emayatzy Corinealdi) for her questionable ethics and wild interpretations of the law until they’re the one in trouble. Then they’ll see her for what she is: the most brilliant and fearless defense attorney in Los Angeles who bucks the justice system at every chance she gets. The...
Collider

'The Cleaning Lady' Adds Liza Weil to the Cast of Fox Drama Series

Liza Weil's next role will be as an assistant special agent. According to TVLine, Weil has been cast in a recurring role in Fox's upcoming drama The Cleaning Lady. The Cleaning Lady is about a whip-smart doctor named Thony De La Rosa (played by Daredevil's Elodie Yung), who becomes a cleaner for the mob in order to pay for her ailing son's medical treatment. It is based on the 2017 Argentinian series La Chica Que Limpia. Weil will play Katherine Russo, the Assistant Special Agent in Charge at the Las Vegas FBI field office. The character is described as intelligent, stern, and confident.
Soompi

ASTRO’s Rocky Cast In New Web Drama

ASTRO’s Rocky will be starring in a new web drama!. On December 10, his agency Fantagio confirmed, “ASTRO’s Rocky has been cast in the web drama ‘Salty Idol’ (literal title). He worked hard to return with a good character in this project, too, so please show him your interest and love.”
Soompi

Watch: “Happiness” Cast Enjoy Their Final Days Of Filming And Bid Farewell To The Drama

TvN’s “Happiness” shared a final behind-the-scenes video for the last two episodes!. “Happiness” is an apocalyptic urban thriller set in the near future inside an apartment building that is stratified by social standing. The high-rise apartment is sealed off when a new infectious disease emerges, and the drama depicts the fear, psychological battles, and desperate struggles for survival that ensue.
buzzfeednews.com

“Selling Tampa” Is Your Next Reality Television Obsession

If you’re still in the mood for a reality television show featuring petty in-office drama among beautiful women real estate agents after completing the lackluster fourth season of Selling Sunset, you’re in luck. Selling Tampa, a new Netflix show from Adam DiVello (Laguna Beach, The Hills) out today,...
Inverse

release date, trailer, cast, and plot for the HBO drama

Succession knows how to leave viewers hanging with an explosive season finale episode, and Season 3 is no exception. The Season 3 finale has fans immediately wondering if the HBO series will be back for Season 4. Whereas Episode 8 had us worried about the future of the characters, the finale was all about the fate of the company. Without Waystar-Royco, well, there is no question of succession.
ETOnline.com

'Selling Tampa' Season 2? Cast Weighs In on What They'd Like to See (Exclusive)

Spoilers ahead! If you've yet to finish binging season 1 of Netflix's Selling Tampa, bookmark for later or proceed with caution. . With all eight episodes of Selling Tampa's debut season easily consumed in a day, viewers are sure to be hungry for more. While Netflix has yet to announce plans for future seasons of Selling Sunset's East Coast sister show, the stars are more than ready to get back in front of the camera and capture more realty... and reality TV. ET chatted with the women of Allure Realty -- Sharelle Rosado, Alexis Williams, Juawana Colbert-Williams, Tennille Moore, Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere, Rena Frazier, Karla Giorgio and Colony Reeves -- to find out what they'd like to see in a potential season 2.
